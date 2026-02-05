SWEENEY TODD & More Lead Los Angeles's Winter 2026 Top Theatre Shows

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

La Mirada Theatre - January 30, 2026 through February 22, 2026

Attend the dark, witty, and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th-century London. A tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences around the world. An infamous tale which originally appeared as a Penny Dreadful serial in 1867, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET follows an unjustly exiled barber (Todd) as he returns to London to seek vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, the resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up for more...and the carnage has only just begun!

SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA

Gil Cates Theater - February 04, 2026 through March 08, 2026

Sally, a once-celebrated novelist grappling with writer's block and overshadowed by her husband Theo’s rising literary fame, seeks solace and inspiration in the iconic Boston apartment once inhabited by Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes. But when eerie encounters begin to blur the line between inspiration and madness, Sally is forced to question what’s real, what’s imagined, and what her art may truly cost her. A darkly funny, gripping world premiere from rising playwright Beth Hyland, this tragicomic thriller explores creativity, obsession, and our ghosts that refuse to be ignored.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano

Carpenter Performing Arts Center - February 07, 2026 through February 07, 2026

Emmy-winning television star, Tony-winning Broadway legend, and Golden Globe-winning film icon Mandy Patinkin electrifies our stage in an uplifting evening filled with beloved Broadway and classic American tunes—including favorites by Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, and Harry Chapin. A titan of screen and stage (The Princess Bride, Homeland, Sunday in the Park with George), Mandy Patinkin commands a dazzling musical celebration of life through unforgettable songs.

Richard III

A Noise Within - February 08, 2026 through March 08, 2026

Ambition knows no mercy. A Noise Within presents a streamlined, high-velocity, darkly entertaining take on William Shakespeare's thriller about the irresistible schemer audiences love to hate. Charismatic and contemptible in equal measure, burdened by physical challenges and consumed by ambition, Richard claws his way to the crown with unrelenting ferocity, removing all obstacles, and all people, in his path. Manipulating, marrying and murdering his way to the top with unmatched charm and zeal, Richard turns the audience into his unwitting accomplice: we root for him even as his plans grow ever more monstrous.

Here Lies Love

Mark Taper Forum - February 11, 2026 through March 22, 2026

Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos' and the Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Witness her journey through “exhilarating songs” (USA Today) and “imaginative spectacle” (The Guardian) over “90 breathless minutes” (The Washington Post).

Featuring music by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award Winner David Byrne and Grammy Award Winner Fatboy Slim, and direction by Center Theatre Group Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai, comes an all-new production that will transform the Mark Taper Forum into a wholly immersive spectacle combining disco beats and adrenaline-fueled choreography, going beyond Imelda's near-mythic obsession with shoes to explore true questions of power and responsibility. It is a story fueled by greed, power, and disco that feels as timely today as ever.

GUYS AND DOLLS

Coachella Valley Repertory - February 25, 2026 through March 15, 2026

It has won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers. CVRep plans to immerse audiences as they enter Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, with its den of thieves and Prohibition. Guys and Dolls will show you just how tough you had to be to get by as night club dancer, illegal craps game organizer, high roller, and missionary. Get in on the action as: 1. Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck, and 2., his girlfriend/nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the strait-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, instead.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Theatre West - January 31, 2026 through February 01, 2026

What the Constitution Means to Me is a compelling play written by Heidi Schreck that examines the impact of the U.S. Constitution on the lives of American women. Directed by Christian Wolf, the production features Jessica Hayes in the lead role as Heidi, alongside Brian Singer as The Legionnaire and Brooklyn Reiss as The Teen Debater. This thought-provoking performance combines humor and inspiration while encouraging audiences to reflect on the Constitution's significance today. The show will run for two performances at Theatre West in Los Angeles.

