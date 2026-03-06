FLORIDA KIDS AND FAMILY EXPO Unveils New Experiences For 2026 Event

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Florida Kids and Family Expo has announced new attractions and experiences planned for its 2026 event, as the annual gathering prepares to welcome families from across Central Florida.

Produced by MyCentralFloridaFamily.com, the expo brings together family resources, entertainment, and interactive activities designed for children and parents.

“This Expo was built to connect families with trusted resources, meaningful experiences, and unforgettable fun,” said Brandi Zrallack, founder of MyCentralFloridaFamily.com and executive producer of the event.

The event will once again transform its venue into a large interactive space featuring activities for children and families. Planned attractions include a rock climbing wall, live stage performances, wrestling demonstrations, princess hair makeovers, a petting zoo and pony rides, medical and dental screenings, gymnastics showcases, themed character training experiences, and youth sports activity zones. Organizers also plan to expand the marketplace area with additional artisan vendors, toy exhibitors, crafters, and food offerings.

Early-bird tickets are currently available for $5 through March 31. Prices will increase beginning April 1. Tickets and additional event information are available at MyCentralFloridaFamily.com/orlando-expo.

The Florida Kids and Family Expo is an annual event that connects families with community resources, educational programs, enrichment opportunities, and interactive entertainment in one location. Organizers said additional details about the 2026 event will be announced in the coming weeks.