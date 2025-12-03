Chase Padgett Will Return With 6 STRING CHRISTMAS At The Doctor Phillips Center

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chase Padgett will return with 6 STRING CHRISTMAS, bringing his work as a singer, guitarist, comedian, and storyteller to the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theatre at the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The evening will feature music, comedic material, and Padgett’s reflections on the role of early creative experiences in shaping his career. The cabaret will include Christmas selections alongside original storytelling.

“I've always loved Christmas but never thought I'd do a Christmas show,” Padgett said. “But then I was a guest in Tymisha Harris' holiday cabaret in Orlando 2 years ago and had a blast. It reflected on the impact two Christmas gifts I received as a young man: a guitar and improv classes. Both went on to profoundly change my life. Without those gifts… I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing now. I look forward to sharing the fruits of those gifts with audiences this Christmas season!”

Padgett’s previous solo shows, including 6 Guitars, Nashville Hurricane, and How To Play Guitar Poorly, have toured throughout North America. His work also includes variety performances for Disney Cruise Line and a recent semi-finalist placement on Fox’s Alter Ego, the avatar-based singing competition series.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Price: $47.20–$53.10

Location: Alexis & Jim Pugh Theatre, Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Runtime: 2 hours with intermission

Content: All ages

Performances: December 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.