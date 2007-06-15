First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; HELLO, DOLLY! Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Brianna Wunder
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
9%
Avery Higgins
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
8%
Tymisha Harris
- CABARET OF LEGENDS
- Renaissance Theatre
7%
Daisy Josephine McCarthy
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
6%
Emilyann Tobias
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%
Nat Zegree
- THE HISTORY OF ROCK N ROLL
- Orlando Shakespeare Theatre
5%
Terry Meade
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
4%
LaChanze
- LACHANZE
- Renaissance Theatre
4%
Carmen Cartagena
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Jennica McCleary
- WINNIE'S ROCK CAULDRON
- Dr. Phillips Performing Arts
4%
Michael Funaro
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
4%
Kevin Kelly
- I'VE HEARD THAT SONG BEFORE
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Michael Trujilo
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Laura Meade
- HIT ME WITH A HOT NOTE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Russell Stephens
- LEADING LADIES
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
John Cavazos
- MY BROADWAY FOOTLIGHTS
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Hannah McGinley Lemasters
- THE GOLD STANDARD
- Judson's Live
3%
Ezequiel Rivera
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Tay Anderson
- GOOD & EVIL
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Felicia Melcer
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Julie Reiber, Jenny Dinoia and Jackie Burns
- GREEN FOR GREEN
- Athens Theatre
2%
Jenny Dinoia
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Jade Ganci
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Jackie Burns
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Julie Reiber
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Adonis
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
11%
Ashley King
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
8%
Shawn Lowe
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
7%
Amber Nadelkov
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
5%
Reese Evans
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Careagan Williams
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
4%
Chris Payne
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Malik Van Hoozer-Elliott
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%
Kim Ball
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
3%
Krystina Hatcher
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
3%
Jenny Gibbens
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
3%
Carlos Garland
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
3%
Christopher Payne
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Angel Cotto
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Jo Yadanza
- MATILDA
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
2%
Danielle Fudge and Daniel Smith
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Tara Jeanne Vallee
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Desiree Montes
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Shawn Lowe
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatricsv
2%
Whitney Baldwin
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Shawn Lowe
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Angela Cotto
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Kendall Rose
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wesley Schafer
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
9%
Stephanie Viegas
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
7%
Sunnie Rice
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Addy Thornton
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
5%
Amanda Jones
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Andrea Herrera
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Alysha Batchelor
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
4%
Tamara Marke-Lares
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
4%
Cindy Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
4%
Heather Marie Clark
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
4%
Amanda Jones
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Amanda Tyler and Amy Uppercue
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
3%
Heather Marie Clark
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Jos N. Banks
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Yao Chen
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
3%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Fred Berning Jr.
- FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
2%
Gail Ente
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Gail Ente
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Toni Chandler
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Stephanie Viegas
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Daisy McCarthy Tucker
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Kimberly Patel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
2%
Jordyn Linkous
- ANASTASIA
- Titusville Playhouse
2%
Kendall Rose
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Orange Rose Performances
2%Best Dance Production GREASE
- Athens Theatre
25%BOOTS
- Renaissance Theatre
18%NEWSIES
- Inspired Theater Company
17%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
17%YADANZA BALLET'S, 'THE NUTCRACKER'
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
12%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Meg Stefanowicz Ty Menard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
7%
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
6%
Daniel Mills
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Hillary Brook
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Adonis Perez
- HAIR
- The Ren
3%
Greg Thompson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Annie Curlie
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Sandy Cook
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%
Eb Madson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Ayofemi Demps
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Frank ramirez
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Hillary Brook
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Jordyn Jones
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
2%
Desiree Montes
- THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Anne Sollien
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Amanda Scheirer
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Amy Sullivan
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Nick Folkes
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Frank Ramirez
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Wade Hair
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Travis Eaton
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Steve MacKinnon
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Bublitz
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
9%
Angela Cotto
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
7%
Bethany Savarese
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
6%
Zac Ross
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
6%
Karen J. Rugerio
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%
Harriet Winokur
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%
Jonathan Kenny
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bay Street Players
5%
Nick Bazo
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
4%
Matthew MacDermid
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
4%
Wade Hair
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Gabriel Garcia
- RED
- The Ensemble Company
4%
Michael Knight
- THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Gen - Orlando Fringe
3%
Kelly Grounds
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Mike Carr
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
3%
Karen Rugerio
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
3%
Lisa Davidson Hines
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Jeremy Kleckner, Carol Barnes, Roy Hamlin, Hunter Rogers, Larry Stallings
- CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER 2
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Wade Hair
- SHE WROTE DIED THEN WROTE SOME MORE
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Kelly Grounds
- THE CRUCIBLE
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Bob Sollien
- RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Kate Adams Kramer
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%
Chris Patterson
- SANDY TOES & SALTY KISSES
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Wade Hair
- A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Darlin Barry
- CASH ON DELIVERY!
- Icehouse Theatre
2%Best Ensemble THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
7%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
7%ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
7%SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
4%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
4%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and proud productions
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South playhouse
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
2%CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
2%BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Vinnie cross
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
8%
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
7%
Annmarie Duggan
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
5%
Nicholas Hogan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
4%
George Jackson
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Bayley Steinwehr
- FOREVER PLAID
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Val Peterson
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Bob Robbins
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Crisi Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
3%
Xuewei Eva Hu
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Thom Altman
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Cameron Filepas
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
3%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Jam Atkins
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
3%
Cody Derosiers
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
3%
David Castaneda
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Doug Bishop
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Bayley Steinwehr
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Bradley Cronenwett
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
2%
Xuewei Eva Hu
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
La Cage Aux Folles
- HOLLY WHELDON CARPENTER
- Encore Performing Arts
2%
Rowyn Sam
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
David Castaneda
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Jason Chandley
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Clay Price
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
10%
Melissa Cargile
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
7%
Nishaa Johnson
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
7%
Chris Endsley
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
5%
Anastasia Goebel
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
5%
Bert Rodriguez
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Angie Monahan
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
5%
Justin Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Angela Cotto
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Nick Folkes
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
3%
Justin Adams
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
The Sound
- A BIG BAND CONCERT
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Tyler Campbell and Virginia Zechiel
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Ashley Peters
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
3%
Christopher Leavy
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Angela Cotto
- WE ATE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Nishaa Johnson
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Chris Endsley
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Nishaa Johnson
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Ned Wilkinson
- FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
2%
Jason Bartosic
- DADDY LONGLEGS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Philip King
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Billy B Williamson
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Ritz Theater
2%
Chris Endsley
- THE FULL MONTY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Maura Sitzmann
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
2%Best Musical SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
8%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
6%ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
6%INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
3%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
2%SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%MEAN GIRLS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
1%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Orange Rose Performances
1%Best New Play Or Musical CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
16%WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD
- Titusville Playhouse
15%THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
8%GENXMEN
- Orlando Fringe
8%SPEAKERHEART
- Winter Park Playhouse
7%GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
6%BLEEDING HEARTS CLUB 1985
- Fringe ArtsSpace
5%A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING
- Breakthrough Theatre
5%THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
4%GODDESS OF THE HUNT
- Lab Theater Project Inc
4%THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG
- Citrus Music
4%GOTHIC CASTLE
- New Generation Theatrical
3%THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Generation Theatrical
3%INK & PAINT
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%THE VOTE
- The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol
3%TAKING OFF
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%SPIRIT OF THE GAME
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Lohgan Talbert
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
6%
Zee Klem
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Dante Payne
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
4%
Addison Ward
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Caleb Spivey
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Erika Amato
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Zachary Goodrich
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
2%
Breana Mejia
- ON YOUR FEET
- Henegar Center
2%
Corey Elliott
- TOOTSIE
- Lakeland Community Theatre
2%
Issac Jordan
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
2%
Ysa Boothman
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna BEach
2%
Samm Carroll
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
2%
Anastasia Remoundos
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Crosby Adams
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Akilah Etienne
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Ricardo Rico
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Joanna Gill
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
2%
Ashley Ricci Garcia
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Greg McManus
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Emma Wuitschick
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
1%
Jesse Dean
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Rayna Hallock
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
1%
Avry Aviles
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
1%
Christian Gonzalez
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%
Woodrow Helms
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
1%Best Performer In A Play
Roberta Emerson
- FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
6%
Will Friel
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
6%
Jess Borteleky
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
6%
Blake Croft
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Sarah-Lee Dobbs
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
5%
Alexis Medina
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Wilson Maddox
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Amy Armistead
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Brianna Wunder
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
John Anderson Jr.
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Bert Rodriguez
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
3%
John Walker
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Kat Legan
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Alexander Mrazek
- THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Gen - Orlando Fringe
2%
Hadley Reyes
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Baystreet Players
2%
Alex Mrazec
- KING JAMES BIBLE
- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)
2%
Mark Burdette
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Gloria Coslow
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Tom Baldwin
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Avery Higgins
- THE LAST TEN MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Jeremy Wood
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Jeff Ryan
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Baystreet Players
2%
Jessica Hamilton
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Thomas Muniz
- RED
- Ensemble Theatre Co.
2%
Alexander Mrazek
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%Best Play PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
14%FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
8%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Orlando Shakes
7%ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
6%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
6%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
5%THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bay Street players
4%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
3%QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
3%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
3%CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%SORDID LIVES
- Theater West End
2%CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
1%KING JAMES BIBLE
- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)
1%SANDY TOES AND SALTY KISSES
- Shoestring Theatre
1%RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
1%Best Production of an Opera THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE
- Central Florida Vocal Arts
45%CENDILLON
- Opera Orlando
31%TREEMONISHA
- Opera Orlando
25%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cliff Price
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
10%
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
6%
Anne Sollien
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
5%
Kaden Reynard
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Bert Scott
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Daniel Mills
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Hillary Brook and Becca Johnson
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Bonnie Sprung
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
4%
Angela Cotto
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Tori Oakes
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%
Cliff Price
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%
Steven Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%
Nicholas Judy
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Bonnie Sprung
- RED
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Harriet Winokur
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Waylon Lemasters
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Osceola Arts
2%
Michael Brewer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Derek Matthew Wyatt
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Sonya Smith-Tembe
- THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Cody Tellis Rutledge
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
2%
Bonnie Sprung
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Kendall Rose
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Wade Hair
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsey Iverson Lebel, Rob Leathley, Christian Rosado, and Alex Hernandez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
11%
Alberto Meza
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
11%
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Alyssa Marrero
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
7%
Jazmine Whipple
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
6%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%
Lamar Hickley
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
4%
Ethan Ahlgren
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Eric Joseph
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Wade Hair
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Jazmine Whipple
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Eric Joseph
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Wade Hair
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Bob Sollien
- RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Eric Joseph
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Wade Hair
- WE ARE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Lamar Hickley
- THE FULL MONTY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Shaunessey Quinn
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
The Bikinis
- ADAM SMITH
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Callie Wills
- A WITCH IN STARDUST
- Phoenix Tears Productions
2%
Shaunessy Quinn
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Travis Eaton
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
J. Adam Smith
- SNAPSHOTS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alyssa Dowling
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Alex Hamilton
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Amy Cornwell
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Adrienne Hebert
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Arthur Rowan
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
4%
Keaton Reynolds
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%
Mandy LeVine
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Ryan Blagg
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
2%
Crosby Dold
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%
Kyleigh Wilkinson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Lissa Gibbs
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Jack Cook
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
2%
Ricky Rico
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Adam DelMedico
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Dominique Tate
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Terry Meade
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Annastesia Gobel
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Productions
2%
Mia Hammond
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
1%
Emma Licata
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Jeremy Kleckner
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
1%
Grace Boynton
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
1%
Alicia Decker
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Ritz Theater
1%
Iyanna Lynell Skinner
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%
Parker Ross Williams
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
1%
Candice Shields
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ayo Demps
- FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
9%
Bennett Preuss
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
6%
Angela Marie Young
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
5%
Tiffany Ortiz
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Ted Sheppe
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Dominique Tate
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Alex Mrazec
- GOTHIC CASTLE
- New Generation Theatrical
3%
Woodrow Helms
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
MJ Langston
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and proud productions
3%
Lilly Reid
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Hannah Brannon
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Jacoline Frank
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
3%
Janik Buranosky
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Iyanna Lynell Skinner
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Cameron Sellers
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Daniel Johansson
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Mitzi Sparks
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Danny Navarro
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Naystreet Players
2%
Jonna Kae Volz
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Paige Christoffers
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Baystreet Players
2%
Avery Higgins
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Tony Giovanni
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Ben Mainville
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Mia Hammond
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Harriet Winokur
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
15%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
12%BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL (JR)
- Ocala Civic Theatre
12%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
9%GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL
- Orlando Family Stage
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
8%GO DOG GO
- Orlando Family Stage
6%GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
6%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
6%FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
5%JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%SEUSSICAL
- Baystreet Players
4%THE STORY OF VELVETEEN RABBIT
- Shoestring Theatre
3%A FAIRY IN STARDUST KINGDOM
- Phoenix Tears Productions
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
8%
Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Dr. Phillips Center
5%
Encore Performing Arts
5%
Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Athens Theatre
4%
Daytona Playhouse
4%
Lakeland Community Theatre
4%
The Breakthrough Theatre
4%
The Ensemble Company
3%
Winter Park Playhosue
3%
Orlando Family Stage
3%
Theatre West End
2%
Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Renaissance Theatre Company
2%
Shoestring Theatre
2%
Bay Street Players
2%
The Bridge Theatre
2%
The Ritz Theatre - Sanford
2%
Orlando Shakes
2%
Out and Proud Productions
2%
Titusville Playhouse
2%
Orlando Fringe
2%