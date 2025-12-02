AN EVENING WITH LARRY THE CABLE GUY Set for the King Center In January

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Larry the Cable Guy will bring AN EVENING WITH LARRY THE CABLE GUY to the King Center in Melbourne, Florida on January 25, 2026.

The multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, and Billboard Award winner remains widely known for his comedy work, including his signature catchphrase and appearances across television, film, and streaming platforms. His 2026 tour will follow the October 2025 premiere of his new Amazon Prime Video special It’s a Gift. His previous special Remain Seated is currently streaming on Netflix.

Larry co-founded the SiriusXM comedy channel “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup,” where he also hosts a weekly show. His film work includes numerous screen roles as well as ongoing voice performances as Mater in Disney/Pixar’s Cars franchise. He will reprise the character in the upcoming Disney Jr. series Cars: Lightning Racers.

Artist presale for the performance will begin Wednesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. local time using the code LARRY. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional information and ticket purchases are available through the King Center.

About Larry the Cable Guy

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, and stand-up comedian whose touring history includes national engagements across the country. His work spans film, television, comedy albums, books, and voice roles, including his longstanding role as Mater in the Cars franchise. He founded the Git-R-Done Foundation, which has contributed more than $8 million to charitable causes, and his comedy projects include specials on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, as well as appearances on television series and radio programming. He first rose to national prominence through the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.