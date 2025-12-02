Orlando Family Stage Extends A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orlando Family Stage has announced an extension of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage, adding three additional days of performances December 26 through 28, as well as limited weekday daytime performances between December 4 and 19. The production has been playing to full houses since before Thanksgiving, with multiple performances selling out well in advance. The added shows give more families the chance to experience one of Central Florida’s most cherished holiday traditions.

This year’s response has been especially spirited. Along with the charm of the production itself, families are celebrating a milestone moment in Peanuts history. The Peanuts comic strip marks its 75th anniversary in 2025, and the classic A Charlie Brown Christmas television special turns 60. These anniversaries have sparked renewed affection for Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the whole gang, with audiences of all ages reconnecting with their enduring messages of kindness, simplicity, and hope.

“Charlie Brown and his friends have been around longer than so many of us; we have always known these wise-beyond-their-years characters,” said Artistic Director Jeff Revels, “and we want to share this story and these characters with our younger generation. There is a special joy watching the young person in your life watch the story for the first time. There’s a sweetness in the air when Charlie Brown takes the stage. Families relax, they laugh together, and for a little while the whole room feels connected. With the love this show has been getting, it only made sense to find a way to for even more of our community to enjoy it.”

Executive Director Chris Brown added, “This milestone year has brought families out in a way that’s truly special. With Peanuts celebrating seventy five years and the television special marking sixty, you can sense the affection people have for these characters. They’ve grown up with us, and we’re honored to bring them to life for a new generation.”