Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER Concludes The Ensemble Company's Seventh Season

The Ensemble Company, the repertory theatre company in residence at Imagine Performing Arts Center, will conclude its seventh season with Steve Martin’s gawky comedy, Meteor Shower.

Corky and Norm are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be. Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs. The couples begin to flirt and insanity reigns. Martin, using his trademark absurdist humor, bends the fluid nature of time and reality to create a surprising and unforgettably funny new play.

Meteor Shower had its world premiere at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego in 2016 in a production directed by Gordon Edelstein. In 2017, a new production of the play opened at the Booth Theatre on Broadway, directed by Jerry Zaks, and featuring a starry company composed of Laura Benanti, Keegan-Michael Key, Amy Schumer, and Jeremy Shamos. The Broadway production was nominated for the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play along with Distinguished Performance nominations for Benanti and Schumer, as well as a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for Schumer.

The Ensemble Company’s production of Meteor Shower will be directed by associate artistic director Gabriel Garcia (Red, Bernarda Alba) and star Ensemble Company veterans Brenna Arden (In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play, Suddenly Last Summer, Bernarda Alba) as Laura, Jonna Kae Volz (Frozen) as Corky, and Jeremy Wood (Frozen) as Gerald. Nicholas Luisi makes his company debut as Norm. Jessica Hamilton serves as production stage manager.

Meteor Shower will run December 12-21, 2025 in the Barbara Lynn Johnson Theatre at Imagine Performing Arts Center (1220 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32765), with performances on Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm, Sundays at Twilight at 5:00pm, and a special industry night performance on Monday, December 15th at 8:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (60 and up), and $18 for students (with I.D.).