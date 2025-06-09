Black Theatre Girl Magic Hosts 5th Annual Facets of Freedom Festival at Orlando Family Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Theatre Girl Magic has announced its 5th Annual Facets of Freedom Festival, a full-day celebration of Juneteenth, taking place on June 19th from 10am to 9pm at The Orlando Family Stage in Loch Haven Park. This year’s festival is set to be the largest yet, featuring expanded programming, live music, and community activities, all offered free of charge to the public.

The festival will include a diverse range of events, starting with family learning activities and transitioning into evening performances. An additional performance venue for live music will run from 1pm to 10pm featuring solo performance acts, advocacy, and giveaways. The evening will feature Facets of Freedom Performances at 6pm and 8pm, showcasing a variety of artistic expressions.

Partnerships with local organizations and businesses will be highlighted, offering a platform for visibility and engagement. Come enjoy delicious Black American cuisine, peruse our Black Business expo, and experience Central Florida’s vibrant Black Arts Community in celebration of our newest federal holiday. Advance registration through our Eventbrite page is encouraged.

