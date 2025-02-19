9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Comes to Osceola Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Osceola Arts has announced its production of "9 to 5 The Musical," bringing Dolly Parton's Grammy-nominated score to life on stage February 28 through March 16. Based on the 1980 film, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era follows three female coworkers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

When Violet, Judy, and Doralee live out their wildest fantasies of giving their workplace a dream makeover, their adventures lead to unexpected empowerment, friendship, and maybe even a little romance.

"This show resonates just as strongly today as when it first premiered," says Joy Belding, director. "Its themes of workplace equality and female empowerment, wrapped in Dolly Parton's infectious music, and comedic moments, create an evening of pure entertainment that audiences won't forget."

Featuring iconic songs including "9 to 5," "Backwoods Barbie," and "Get Out and Stay Out," this high-energy production showcases local talent while delivering a message that's both timely and timeless.

Performance Dates: Select Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, February 28 through March 16. Check our website for exact dates and times.

Location: Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Tickets: $30 regular admission, $25 senior citizens, and $20 group rate for 10 or more

Special Performances:

Audio Described performance: Friday, March 14 at 7:30pm

American Sign Language-interpreted performance: Saturday, March 15 at 2:00pm

This production is rated PG.

