POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Names Winner Of Student Costume Design Contest

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new cirque holiday show, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance (PSC)'s collaborative student costume design contest with Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) has named Winter Park High School Junior, Sophia Vitrella, as the winner of the 2025 Design Your Own Costume Contest.

The contest was coordinated in partnership with the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, continuing PSC's mission of inspiring young artists and encouraging bold creative expression.

Design contest winner Sophia Vitrella is a 17-year-old Junior at Winter Park High School in Orlando, Florida, with active participation in numerous fine arts extracurricular activities.

Sophia's design was selected from over 500 submissions and stood out for its creativity, originality, and its magical alignment with the whimsical world of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. Her sketch has now been transformed into a fully realized costume by the PSC design and wardrobe team and will make its onstage debut during the Christmas week performances of PSC at Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando.

The costume will also be incorporated into PSC's future Broadway production, offering Sophia a remarkable opportunity for her work to shine on both local and national stages.

Sophia learned the news during a live school appearance by Broadway director and PSC founder Neil Goldberg, who visited her classroom and revealed the winning sketch. Surprising her with a preview of her costume design, that has now been brought to life. To honor her vision while seamlessly integrating PSC's signature style, the costume was crafted using custom-made fabrics, hand-painted details, and more than 500 Swarovski crystals, meticulously created by a team of five designers over 21 days.

Sophia and her family will receive complimentary tickets to the show, along with a behind-the-scenes tour where she will meet the cast and creative team. Her teacher will also receive complimentary tickets in recognition of their support throughout the contest.

"This contest is about more than costume design, it's about empowering young artists to dream boldly and discover that their creativity can find a place in the professional world," said Goldberg. "Sophia's design brilliantly captured the spirit of the characters in PSC, and we are thrilled to bring her imagination to the stage."

The Design Your Own Costume Contest follows PSC's continued efforts to support arts education. As announced earlier this year, the Neil Goldberg Dream Foundation gifted POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance books to every OCPS elementary school and established an artistic fund benefiting art programs in all 85 middle and high schools in its system to support teachers and encourage students to create boldly.

"We're grateful for our partnership with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, which has provided students with an extraordinary artistic opportunity," said Kathleen Wright, Administrator, Partners in Education for Orange County Public Schools. "Seeing students connect what they learn in the classroom to a world-class theatrical production is incredibly inspiring."

The live holiday cirque production of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance is currently running now through January 4, 2026 at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando. For more information, visit www.pompsnowcirque.com.

Orlando Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ANASTASIA (Little Radical Theatrics) 8.1% of votes 2. SOMETHING ROTTEN! (Daytona Playhouse) 7.7% of votes 3. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Encore performing arts) 5.8% of votes Vote Now!