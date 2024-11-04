Photos: On the Red Carpet at THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE Opening Night

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Devil's Disciple will play in Theatre Two at Theatre Row through November 23, 2024.

Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting The Devil's Disciple by George Bernard Shaw. Directed by David Staller, The Devil's Disciple will play in Theatre Two at Theatre Row through November 23, 2024. Check out photos of the cast arriving at opening night below!

The cast of The Devil's Disciple includes Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Susan Cella (The Rose Tattoo), Tina Chilip (Knight of the Burning Pestle), Teresa Avia Lim (Snow in Midsummer), and Folami Williams (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Fiona Maguire (By the Queen) and Lauren Zbylski (Hamlet) serve as understudies.

Shaw's The Devil's Disciple. It's 1777 in New Hampshire and future of our country is at stake! What can one determined woman, and two confused men, do to ensure a Democratic future? In this new adaptation by director David Staller, female ferocity rules as five powerhouse women play out this legendary and almost true historical adventure comedy by George Bernard Shaw.

Gingold Theatrical Group will present this traditionally male-driven story with a cast of five diverse women who will interchangeably play all the roles to more fully embrace Shaw's examination of the struggle for women's rights in this country, and specifically at this point in history. Set during the American Revolution and embracing authentic events from 1777, this charged adaptation emphasizes the need for individuals to embrace their personal responsibility to keep democracy alive and well. Shaw wrote the play as a thinly veiled call for a Free Ireland, which accounts for it being banned in Britain for many years.

The Devil's Disciple will feature set design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Julian Evans. Nicole Rozanski is the property designer and Geoff Josselson, CSA is the Casting Director. The production stage manager is April Ann Kline and David Vandervliet is the assistant stage manager. Production management is by Aurora Productions. Natalie Kane is the Assistant Director. Key-art design is by Maya Barbon, with website and marketing coverage by Kevin Sprague at Studio Two.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Isaiah Josiah (Managing Producer Gingold Group)
Isaiah Josiah (Managing Producer Gingold Group)

Maya Barbon (graphics) and Natalie Kane (Assistant Director)
Maya Barbon (graphics) and Natalie Kane (Assistant Director)

Pamela Singleton and Elizabeth Jackson
Pamela Singleton and Elizabeth Jackson

Pamela Singleton, Elizabeth Jackson and Tim Redmom
Pamela Singleton, Elizabeth Jackson and Tim Redmom

Isaiah Josiah, Pamela Singleton and David Staller (Director)
Isaiah Josiah, Pamela Singleton and David Staller (Director)

Jackie Hoffman and Jean Smyth
Jackie Hoffman and Jean Smyth

Sondra Lee and Alycia Meer
Sondra Lee and Alycia Meer

Alison Fraser and David Staller
Alison Fraser and David Staller

Mardie Millit
Mardie Millit

Kristine Hall and Mary Henninger
Kristine Hall and Mary Henninger

Nicole Rozanski (Props) and Lauren Roache
Nicole Rozanski (Props) and Lauren Roache

Lindsay Genevieve Fuori (Set Design) and Blake Prenttiss
Lindsay Genevieve Fuori (Set Design) and Blake Prenttiss

Tracy Christensen (Costumes)
Tracy Christensen (Costumes)

Brenda Braxton
Brenda Braxton

Brenda Braxton and David Staller
Brenda Braxton and David Staller

Fareeda Ahmed
Fareeda Ahmed

Laila Robbins
Laila Robbins

Laila Robbins, Guna Mundhein and Robert Mundheim
Laila Robbins, Guna Mundhein and Robert Mundheim


 

Laila Robbins and Guna Mundheim
Laila Robbins and Guna Mundheim

Karen Ziemba and Bill Tatum
Karen Ziemba and Bill Tatum

Roberta Ashkin
Roberta Ashkin

Cori Gardner
Cori Gardner

Cori Gardner and David Staller
Cori Gardner and David Staller

Fareeda Ahmed, David Staller and Sarah Bernstein
Fareeda Ahmed, David Staller and Sarah Bernstein

David Cote
David Cote

Aaron Weinstein
Aaron Weinstein

Ethan Litwin and Lisa Litwin
Ethan Litwin and Lisa Litwin

Lenny Wolpe
Lenny Wolpe

Laila Robbins AND Laila Robbins
Laila Robbins AND Laila Robbins

Machine Dazzle
Machine Dazzle

Geoff Josselson (Casting) and Gemma Josephine
Geoff Josselson (Casting) and Gemma Josephine

Paul Katz and Ron Walker
Paul Katz and Ron Walker

George Dvorsky and Tina Radziwill
George Dvorsky and Tina Radziwill

May Adrales
May Adrales

Joe Grisanzio
Joe Grisanzio

Maya Barbon
Maya Barbon




