Photos: NEWSIES Opens at The Argyle Theatre

The production runs through March 22.

By: Feb. 01, 2026

Check out photos from opening night for Newsies at the Argyle Theatre.

The cast includes Mason Ballard as Jack Kelly, Cara Rose DiPietro as Katherine Plumber, Keyon Pickett as Davey, Jeremy DerMovsesian as Crutchie, Arielle Faye Beane as Medda Larkin, and Andrew Foote as Joseph Pulitzer. Rounding out the cast are Sean Joseph Condenzio, Shea Curran, Kevin Dennis, Mikey LoBalsamo, Chris Donovan, Michael Di Leo, Sam O'Neill, Leroy Thompson,  Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez, Garrison Hunt, Cole Hong Sisser, Maclain Rhine, Errol Service Jr., Ryan Wong, Carson P. Zoch, Noah Lytle, Ryan Schaefer, Jillian Reef, Zoë Lewis-McLean with Swings: Rhagan Carter, Jacob Lill, Nathaniel Dickson.

The production runs through March 22, 2026.
Dylan Perlman (Managing Partner) and Mark Perlman (Managing Partner)

Dylan Perlman
Dylan Perlman

Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)
Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)

The Cast of Newsies
The Cast of Newsies

Photos: NEWSIES Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Nathaniel Dickson, Jeremy DerMovsesian, Keyon Pickett, Mason Ballard and Cara Rose DiPietro

Mason Ballard and Cara Rose DiPietro
Mason Ballard and Cara Rose DiPietro

Kenzo Etkins
Kenzo Etkins

Andrew Foote
Andrew Foote

Errol Service Jr.
Errol Service Jr.

Rhagan Carter (Associate Choreographer)
Rhagan Carter (Associate Choreographer)

Jacob Lill
Jacob Lill

Cole Hong Sisser
Cole Hong Sisser

Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez
Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez

Jeremy DerMovsesian
Jeremy DerMovsesian

Kevin Dennis
Kevin Dennis

Shea Curran
Shea Curran

Mikey Lobalsamo
Mikey Lobalsamo

Sean Condenzio
Sean Condenzio

Nathaniel Dickson
Nathaniel Dickson

Nathaniel Dickson and his brother
Nathaniel Dickson and his brother

Cara Rose DiPietro
Cara Rose DiPietro

Sam O'Neill
Sam O'Neill

Maclain Rhine
Maclain Rhine

Photos: NEWSIES Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Jonathan Brenner (Muusic Director) and Russell Brown (Music Coordinator) with the band that includes- Joel Levy, Josh Ganci, Jenna Thomas, Matthew Herman, Peter Averso and Andrew Warren

Jonathan Brenner and Russell Brown
Jonathan Brenner and Russell Brown

Tommy Ranieri (Director) and Jonathan Brenner
Tommy Ranieri (Director) and Jonathan Brenner

Jonathan Brenner
Jonathan Brenner

Tommy Ranieri
Tommy Ranieri

Tommy Ranieri
Tommy Ranieri

Garrison Hunt
Garrison Hunt

Carson P. Zoch
Carson P. Zoch

Ryan Schaefer
Ryan Schaefer

Chris Donovan
Chris Donovan

Noah Lytle
Noah Lytle

Ryan Wong
Ryan Wong

Michael Di Leo
Michael Di Leo

Evan Pappas and Tommy Ranieri
Evan Pappas and Tommy Ranieri

Keyon Pickett
Keyon Pickett

Mason Ballard
Mason Ballard

Leroy Thompson
Leroy Thompson

Zoe Lewis McLean
Zoe Lewis McLean

Jillian Reef
Jillian Reef

Arielle Faye
Arielle Faye

The Cast and Director of Newsies
The Cast and Director of Newsies

Photos: NEWSIES Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
The Child Minder-Kelly Mastrangelo with Nathaniel Dickson and Kenzo Etkins

Cole Hong Sisser, Sam O'Neill and Carson P. Zoch
Cole Hong Sisser, Sam O'Neill and Carson P. Zoch

Keyon Pickett and Nathaniel Dickson
Keyon Pickett and Nathaniel Dickson

Noah Lytle, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez and Cole Hong Sisser
Noah Lytle, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez and Cole Hong Sisser

Photos: NEWSIES Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Noah Lytle, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez, Cole Hong Sisser and Michael Di Leo

Rhagan Carter and Jacob Lill
Rhagan Carter and Jacob Lill

Maclain Rhine and Rhagan Carter
Maclain Rhine and Rhagan Carter

Evan Pappas and Kaz Flood (Company Manager)
Evan Pappas and Kaz Flood (Company Manager)

Katelyn Chiappone, Daniel Vaughn, Gabrielle P. Guagenti and Kathryn Ronan
Katelyn Chiappone, Daniel Vaughn, Gabrielle P. Guagenti and Kathryn Ronan

Tara Healy, Nia Guzman and Amanda Scanze
Tara Healy, Nia Guzman and Amanda Scanze

Holly Romero
Holly Romero

Callie Hester
Callie Hester

Brenna Nachbar, Ryan Lewis, Cameron Filepas, Elie McKenna and Pat Downes
Brenna Nachbar, Ryan Lewis, Cameron Filepas, Elie McKenna and Pat Downes

Pat Downes, Eli McKenna, Caelyn Speicher, Ryan Lewis
Pat Downes, Eli McKenna, Caelyn Speicher, Ryan Lewis

Cameron Filepas and Christian Fleming
Cameron Filepas and Christian Fleming




