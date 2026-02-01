Photos: NEWSIES Opens at The Argyle Theatre

Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond.

Check out photos from opening night for Newsies at the Argyle Theatre.

The cast includes Mason Ballard as Jack Kelly, Cara Rose DiPietro as Katherine Plumber, Keyon Pickett as Davey, Jeremy DerMovsesian as Crutchie, Arielle Faye Beane as Medda Larkin, and Andrew Foote as Joseph Pulitzer. Rounding out the cast are Sean Joseph Condenzio, Shea Curran, Kevin Dennis, Mikey LoBalsamo, Chris Donovan, Michael Di Leo, Sam O'Neill, Leroy Thompson, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez, Garrison Hunt, Cole Hong Sisser, Maclain Rhine, Errol Service Jr., Ryan Wong, Carson P. Zoch, Noah Lytle, Ryan Schaefer, Jillian Reef, Zoë Lewis-McLean with Swings: Rhagan Carter, Jacob Lill, Nathaniel Dickson.

The production runs through March 22, 2026.

Dylan Perlman (Managing Partner) and Mark Perlman (Managing Partner)



Dylan Perlman



Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)



The Cast of Newsies



Nathaniel Dickson, Jeremy DerMovsesian, Keyon Pickett, Mason Ballard and Cara Rose DiPietro



Mason Ballard and Cara Rose DiPietro



Kenzo Etkins



Andrew Foote



Errol Service Jr.



Rhagan Carter (Associate Choreographer)



Jacob Lill



Cole Hong Sisser



Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez



Jeremy DerMovsesian



Kevin Dennis



Shea Curran



Mikey Lobalsamo



Sean Condenzio



Nathaniel Dickson



Nathaniel Dickson and his brother



Cara Rose DiPietro



Sam O'Neill



Maclain Rhine



Jonathan Brenner (Muusic Director) and Russell Brown (Music Coordinator) with the band that includes- Joel Levy, Josh Ganci, Jenna Thomas, Matthew Herman, Peter Averso and Andrew Warren



Jonathan Brenner and Russell Brown



Tommy Ranieri (Director) and Jonathan Brenner



Jonathan Brenner



Tommy Ranieri



Tommy Ranieri



Garrison Hunt



Carson P. Zoch



Ryan Schaefer



Chris Donovan



Noah Lytle



Ryan Wong



Michael Di Leo



Evan Pappas and Tommy Ranieri



Keyon Pickett



Mason Ballard



Leroy Thompson



Zoe Lewis McLean



Jillian Reef



Arielle Faye



The Cast and Director of Newsies



The Child Minder-Kelly Mastrangelo with Nathaniel Dickson and Kenzo Etkins



Cole Hong Sisser, Sam O'Neill and Carson P. Zoch



Keyon Pickett and Nathaniel Dickson



Noah Lytle, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez and Cole Hong Sisser



Noah Lytle, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez, Cole Hong Sisser and Michael Di Leo



Rhagan Carter and Jacob Lill



Maclain Rhine and Rhagan Carter



Evan Pappas and Kaz Flood (Company Manager)



Katelyn Chiappone, Daniel Vaughn, Gabrielle P. Guagenti and Kathryn Ronan



Tara Healy, Nia Guzman and Amanda Scanze



Holly Romero



Callie Hester



Brenna Nachbar, Ryan Lewis, Cameron Filepas, Elie McKenna and Pat Downes



Pat Downes, Eli McKenna, Caelyn Speicher, Ryan Lewis