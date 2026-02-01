Photos: NEWSIES Opens at The Argyle Theatre

The production runs through March 22.
Check out photos from opening night for Newsies at the Argyle Theatre.
The cast includes Mason Ballard as Jack Kelly, Cara Rose DiPietro as Katherine Plumber, Keyon Pickett as Davey, Jeremy DerMovsesian as Crutchie, Arielle Faye Beane as Medda Larkin, and Andrew Foote as Joseph Pulitzer. Rounding out the cast are Sean Joseph Condenzio, Shea Curran, Kevin Dennis, Mikey LoBalsamo, Chris Donovan, Michael Di Leo, Sam O'Neill, Leroy Thompson, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez, Garrison Hunt, Cole Hong Sisser, Maclain Rhine, Errol Service Jr., Ryan Wong, Carson P. Zoch, Noah Lytle, Ryan Schaefer, Jillian Reef, Zoë Lewis-McLean with Swings: Rhagan Carter, Jacob Lill, Nathaniel Dickson.
Dylan Perlman (Managing Partner) and Mark Perlman (Managing Partner)
Dylan Perlman
Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)
The Cast of Newsies
Nathaniel Dickson, Jeremy DerMovsesian, Keyon Pickett, Mason Ballard and Cara Rose DiPietro
Mason Ballard and Cara Rose DiPietro
Kenzo Etkins
Errol Service Jr.
Rhagan Carter (Associate Choreographer)
Jacob Lill
Cole Hong Sisser
Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez
Jeremy DerMovsesian
Shea Curran
Mikey Lobalsamo
Sean Condenzio
Nathaniel Dickson
Nathaniel Dickson and his brother
Cara Rose DiPietro
Sam O'Neill
Maclain Rhine
Jonathan Brenner (Muusic Director) and Russell Brown (Music Coordinator) with the band that includes- Joel Levy, Josh Ganci, Jenna Thomas, Matthew Herman, Peter Averso and Andrew Warren
Jonathan Brenner and Russell Brown
Tommy Ranieri (Director) and Jonathan Brenner
Tommy Ranieri
Tommy Ranieri
Garrison Hunt
Carson P. Zoch
Ryan Schaefer
Chris Donovan
Ryan Wong
Michael Di Leo
Evan Pappas and Tommy Ranieri
Keyon Pickett
Leroy Thompson
Zoe Lewis McLean
Jillian Reef
Arielle Faye
The Cast and Director of Newsies
The Child Minder-Kelly Mastrangelo with Nathaniel Dickson and Kenzo Etkins
Cole Hong Sisser, Sam O'Neill and Carson P. Zoch
Keyon Pickett and Nathaniel Dickson
Noah Lytle, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez and Cole Hong Sisser
Noah Lytle, Immanuel Amalio Rodriguez, Cole Hong Sisser and Michael Di Leo
Rhagan Carter and Jacob Lill
Maclain Rhine and Rhagan Carter
Evan Pappas and Kaz Flood (Company Manager)
Katelyn Chiappone, Daniel Vaughn, Gabrielle P. Guagenti and Kathryn Ronan
Tara Healy, Nia Guzman and Amanda Scanze
Holly Romero
Callie Hester
Brenna Nachbar, Ryan Lewis, Cameron Filepas, Elie McKenna and Pat Downes
Pat Downes, Eli McKenna, Caelyn Speicher, Ryan Lewis
Cameron Filepas and Christian Fleming
