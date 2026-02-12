Photos: HEATHERS Celebrates 250th Performance

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Heathers The Musical just celebrated its 250th performance with the news that it will extend its record-breaking run for the third time. The production will now play through September 6, 2026. Heathers opened to the largest advance in New World Stages' 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. Check out photos from inside the big night here!

Heathers will also celebrate its one-year anniversary on Monday, June 22, 2026 with the return of the show's wildly popular sing-along performance. Audiences will receive a special commemorative booklet with highlighted sections to join in with the Heathers company.

Heathers will launch its first-ever US tour opening at The Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore, MD. in May 2027 with dates through 2028 to be announced. The cult classic musical, which has had three smash hit West End productions and three UK tours, will also return to the UK in Summer 2026. Another production will play Australia and New Zealand this year, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Perth, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, started performances June 22, 2025 and officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.

Heathers stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer; Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Peyton List as Heather Chandler; Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara; Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Xavier McKinnon (National Tours: Wicked, Disney's Aladdin) as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper; and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal Gowan.

