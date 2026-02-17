Broadway Actor Mark Manley Passes Away at 71

Click Here for More on Obituaries

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mark Manley died from Alzheimer's Disease at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, Massachusetts on February 10. Mark passed away with his husband David King by his side. Born July 10, 1954, he was 71.

Mark appeared on Broadway in the second revival of the Jerome Robbins directed Fiddler on the Roof in 1981 and on the subsequent national tour playing Mendel, starring Herschel Bernardi. Other Broadway credits include Got Tu Go Disco, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public and the NY workshop of The Boy From Oz. He had a range of acting and dancing roles in television and film including cult classic The American Astronaut, Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds, the 2004 remake of The Stepford Wives and HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

In 2003, while performing as Mr. Upson in North Shore Music Theatre's performances of Mame, he was introduced to Massachusetts native David King at a post-show cast party. Celebrations of life will be held in the Boston and New York areas. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to the Actors' Equity Foundation at actorsequityfoundation.org or to support research through the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.