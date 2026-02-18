All-Star Cast Joins TWELVE HOURS WITH TRACY LETTS for Marathon Reading Event

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts, a marathon theater reading festival celebrating the works of Pulitzer Prize winner Letts, has announced more participating stars as well as the performance schedule, and directors of the day-long festival.

Taking place on Monday, February 23 from 11:00AM to 11:00PM at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street), Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts is presented by Animus Theatre Company in association with Circle in the Square Theatre School, and all proceeds will benefit the school, which is the only conservatory located inside a Broadway theater. Letts' production of BUG is currently playing on Broadway at the Friedman Theater.

Scott Caan (Ocean's Eleven), Joe Forbrich (The Minutes), Trevor Kluckman (Julius Caesar), Brad Lemons (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Michael Rispoli (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Josh Segarra (On Your Feet!), and Milly Shapiro (Matilda) join the previously announced Abigail Breslin (The Miracle Worker), Jeffrey DeMunn (Our Town), Silvia Dionicio (Task), Lisa Emery (Ozark), Beanie Feldstein (Hello Dolly!), John Gallagher Jr. (American Idiot), Gina Gershon (Bye, Bye Birdie), Carla Gugino (Spy Kids trilogy), Joe Holt (The Punisher), Jonathan Judge-Russo (Music City), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Hamish Linklater (Seminar), Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat), Eric William Morris (King Kong), Lauren LOLO Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Lily Rabe (Ghosts), Andrew Rothenberg (True Blood), Thomas Sadoski (Other Desert Cities), Jeff Still (Job), Adrienne Warren (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), John David Washington (The Piano Lesson), and Kara Young (Purpose). *actors participation subject to change.

Animus Theatre Company members Karen Sours Albisua, Rory Hammond, Adam Langdon, Libby Lee, Terra Mackintosh, and Emma Tracy Moore will also be taking part in the festival and Rachel Oshrin is the Production Manager.

The directors of the festival readings include Mark Armstrong (Artistic Director of the 24 Hour Plays), Benita de Wit (Sunset Blvd), Victor Malana Maog (West Side Story), Jeanne Slater (A Little Night Music), and Eric Tucker (Music City) and the stage managers are Mackenzie Black, Grace Ingves, Gavin Petersen, Rose Tablizo, and Damayanti Wallace.

All current Circle in the Square students will be participating in the festival, as well as numerous alumni and faculty.

The Schedule and casting for Twelve Hours With Tracy Letts is below and all times are approximate:

11:00AM - The Minutes

Featuring: Scott Caan, Jeffrey DeMunn, Joe Forbrich, John Gallagher Jr., Andrea Grossi-Benitez, Joe Holt, Kevin Kilner, Emma Tracy Moore, Michael Rispoli, David Rysdahl, Sam Sloyan, and more TBA

Directed by Victor Malana Maog

*12:45PM - Linda Vista

Featuring: Karen Sours Albisua, Beanie Feldstein, Libby Lee, Brad Lemons, Terra Mackintosh, Thomas Sadoski, Josh Segarra, and Melis Derya White

Directed by Jeanne Slater

*3:00PM - Killer Joe

Featuring: Sirena De La Rosa, Silvia Dionicio, Adam Langdon, Hamish Linklater, Eric William Morris, and Lily Rabe

Directed by Mark Armstrong

*5:25PM - Man from Nebraska

Featuring: Abigail Breslin, Carla Gugino, Jacqueline Jacobus, Matthew Lillard, Cormac Linde, Jak Malone, Lauren LOLO Pritchard, John David Washington, Kara Young, and more TBA

Directed by Benita de Wit

*7:40PM - August: Osage County

Featuring: Lisa Emery, Ellie Falanga, Gina Gershon, Rory Hammond, Jonathan Judge-Russo, Trevor Kluckman, Katrina Lenk, Andrew Rothenberg, Milly Shapiro, Jeff Still, Adrienne Warren, and more TBA

Directed by Eric Tucker

The 12-Hour event is intended to give audiences an opportunity to view multiple play readings connected to one writer in a marathon setting, and this year's festival follows on the heels of previous festivals featuring the works of Beth Henley, John Patrick Shanley, and Leslye Headland.

“It's been simultaneously so thrilling and heartening to welcome so much extraordinary talent to read Tracy's words in support of Circle in the Square Theatre School, and in memory of my personal mentor, Alan Langdon,” said Founding Artistic Director of Animus Theatre Company, Jonathan Judge-Russo. “It's also gratifying that, for a fraction of the price of a single Broadway ticket these days, we're providing audiences the opportunity to see multiple plays on Broadway, with all-star casts, even for a benefit.”

First performed in 2014, the 12-Hour Festival exists as a unique theatrical experience in NYC, allowing unprecedented access to a rarely seen element of the production process - the staged reading. Beginning in 2025, the festival has been re-named for Alan Langdon, Animus company member and profound teacher/director/mentor to many in the company at Circle in the Square Theatre School in NYC, and beyond.

Previous actors and directors who donated their time to the Festival include: Pamela Adlon, Nnamdi Asomugha, Alexis Bledel, Lynn Cohen, James Badge Dale, Trieste Dunn, Ben Foster, Jared Gilman, Grace Gummer, Jill Hennessey, Andre Holland, Carol Kane, Virginia Kull, Christine Lahti, Margarita Levieva, Natasha Lyonne, Keith Nobbs, Joe Pantoliano, Stephen Pasquale, Piper Perabo, Vincent Piazza, Bill Pullman, Michael Rispoli, Wrenn Schmidt, Paul Schneider, Margo Seibert, Alia Shawkat, Sarah Steele, and Aida Turturro.

For tickets and information, please visit: www.AnimusTheatre.org. Full day passes are $90 in advance and $100 at the door and half day passes are $70 in advance, $75 at the door. Student and senior discounts are available.