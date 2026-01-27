Photos: The Cast of THAT'S LOVE! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Meets The Press

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Axelrod Performing Arts Center will soon present the premiere of That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical, starring and directed by N’Kenge. The cast recently met the press ahead of their first rehearsal. Check out photos below!

Previews begin on February 19, 2026, followed by an official opening night on February 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. The production will run through March 8, 2026.

N’Kenge — the conceiver and guiding creative force behind the show — is directing That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical alongside Broadway veteran Christina Sajous (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical).

The show traces Dandridge’s triumphant journey from humble beginnings to making history as the first-ever Black woman to receive an Academy Award nomination in the category of Best Actress. Along the way, she endures struggles and heartbreak in pursuit of her dream, while the show’s stunning choreography, powerhouse vocals, and sweeping score celebrate her life and legacy with reverence and joy. From the first number through the final curtain call, it’s an impassioned and powerful portrait of the "first Black leading lady."

Blending Broadway, jazz, blues, and cinematic storytelling, the musical follows Dandridge through defining moments—from The Apollo Theater and Harlem nightlife to Hollywood’s golden age and the glamour of Las Vegas. The show includes a Broadway elite cast of 15 members, portraying iconic figures such as Marilyn Monroe, the Nicholas Brothers, and Harry Belafonte as part of Dandridge's world, illuminating the challenges she navigated in an industry that struggled to acknowledge her greatness. At its core, That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical explores identity, artistry, motherhood, and legacy — the intimate story of a woman fighting for agency, dignity, and her place in history against extraordinary odds.

Two-time Emmy Award-winner Trey Ellis provides the book and original lyrics, while Tony Award-winner Shelton L. Becton contributes the music and lyrics. Choreography is crafted by Ray Mercer (Disney’s The Lion King), and the musical arrangements are shaped by Grammy Award–nominated artist Everett Bradley. The producing team features Michael T. Clarkston (Jersey Boys), Perri Gillon (The Last Five Years), MAC & Bistro Award Winner Dawn Derow, and TyNia René Brandon (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Executive Producers include multi–award-winning Y. Dolly Fox, Tony Award-winner Willette Klausner, Tony Award-nominated Richard Bell, and executive producer The N’Kenge Foundation.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy