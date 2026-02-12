John Legend & Lynn Nottage Musical IMITATION OF LIFE To Premiere At The Shed This Fall

IMITATION OF LIFE, a new musical with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner John Legend, and directed by multi-award-winning and Tony Award nominated Liesl Tommy will premiere at The Shed as a co-production with National Black Theatre in New York City for a strictly limited 4-week presentation engagement.

Based on the novel by Fannie Hurst and the Universal Pictures films, performances at The Griffin Theater at The Shed will begin in Fall 2026.

Additional details including casting, design and creative team members, ticket on-sale information, dates and more will be announced at a later date.

National Black Theatre, John Legend and Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Crocodile Eyes, Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment and The Shed serve as producers.

Lynn Nottage, John Legend and Liesl Tommy jointly said today: “Originally published in 1933, novelist Fannie Hurst’s Imitation of Life tells the story of two women, one Black and one white, struggling to raise their daughters in a world shaped by inequalities. While the novel’s narrative is very much a product of its time, its themes of race, class, and gender in America continue to resonate today. As artists, we are drawn to Imitation of Life’s enduring emotional power and its potential to be reimagined in ways that feel both contemporary and urgent. It has been a profound joy to collaborate on bringing this story to the stage, and we are thrilled to premiere this musical at The Shed, where we look forward to sharing the beautiful and deeply moving journey of Delilah and Peola Johnston with audiences.”

Inspired by the 1933 best-selling novel by Fannie Hurst and the beloved 1934 and 1959 Universal films, Imitation of Life follows two single mothers, one Black and one White, as well as their daughters, who build a shared life while each strives for success and love in a society divided by race and class. Set across the vibrant backdrop of 1920s Atlantic City and 1930s New York, this new, profoundly moving musical explores themes of identity, the American Dream, and what we leave for future generations.

The novel Imitation of Life by Fannie Hurst was originally published in 1933. Universal Pictures produced two film adaptations based on the book: in 1934 directed by John Stahl, starring Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers; and in 1959 directed by Douglas Sirk, starring Lana Turner and Juanita Moore. The 1934 film is included in the U.S. National Film Registry of The Library of Congress for its “cultural, historical and aesthetic significance.” It was nominated for the 1934 Academy Award for Best Picture. The 1959 film was nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Actress, Juanita Moore and Best Supporting Actress, Susan Kohner).