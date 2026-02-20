Photos: Darius de Haas, Sally Wilfert and More in Rehearsals for ABOUT TIME

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at rehearsal photos for About Time, the new Maltby & Shire musical revue with music by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner David Shire and lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr.

About Time will premiere Off-Broadway at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for a limited 5-week engagement beginning Friday, February 27, ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 8.

About Time stars Allyson Kaye Daniel, Darius de Haas, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Sally Wilfert, and Lynne Wintersteller with Ethan Paulini and Nicole Powell as understudies.

Directed by Maltby, About Time completes the legendary songwriting duo’s massively influential trilogy that includes Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes