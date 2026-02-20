TAL Media And RJ Theatre Announce THE SILK SOCIETY: AN INTIMATE 40-GUEST CULTURAL SALON

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TAL Media and RJ Theatre have announced THE SILK SOCIETY, a 40-guest cultural salon opening March 4 and March 11 in Williamsburg. The immersive evening centers on WOMEN WHO CUT, a feminist satire examining autonomy, control, and the politics of the female body.

Inspired by historical salons, The Silk Society invites audiences into a curated gathering where performance unfolds spatially and socially. Guests move through the space as scenes emerge around them, blending theatrical performance with live visual art and structured social interaction.

On opening night, resident visual artist Bar Plivazky will paint a live model while scenes from Women Who Cut unfold simultaneously.

The production marks the second immersive collaboration between Talya Dayan and Emma Tadmor. The creative team previously received praise for their immersive staging work. Women Who Cut debuted at the 2025 Circle Theater Festival at AMT Theater, where it received awards for Best Director, Best Ensemble, and Best Actor in a Comedy.

About WOMEN WHO CUT

WOMEN WHO CUT follows three women who attempt to enact change by hosting a sex party. The work combines satire and psychological tension to explore themes of agency and identity.

Creative Team

Talya Dayan (Creative Producer & Experience Director) is a Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist and founder of TAL Media. Her work explores intimacy and social taboos through performance and media projects.

Emma Tadmor (Artistic Director & Executive Producer) is a playwright and director and the founder of RJ Theatre Company. Her debut play Plasters premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and has developed additional works Off-Broadway.

Ariella Carmell (Playwright & Director) wrote and directs Women Who Cut, blending sharp humor with psychological drama.

Bar Plivazky (Resident Visual Artist) is a figurative artist whose live painting practice will be integrated into the salon’s opening performance.