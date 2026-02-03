Photos: 2026 Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre Ceremony

The 2026 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Eric Price.
The Kleban Foundation presented the 36th annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre on Monday, February 2 at 4PM in a private ceremony hosted by ASCAP and BMI at ASCAP. See photos!
The 2026 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Eric Price. The 2026 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre librettist has been awarded to Phillip Christian Smith.
With Tony Award winners and Kleban board members Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon) and Maury Yeston (Titanic, Nine, Grand Hotel) serving as emcees, the event featured performances of material by this year's Kleban Prize recipients, performed by Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Hello Dolly!), Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill), Miriam Muriithi (Titus Andronicus at La Mama), Vaibu Mohan (Sati: Goddess Incarnate at Gibney Dance) and more.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Phillip Christian Smith and Eric Price
Phillip Christian Smith, Seth Saltzman and Eric Price
Eric Price with Santino Fontana, Josh Kight, Talia Suskauer and Will Reynolds
Phillip Christian Smith
Phillip Christian Smith with Mohan Ritsema, Ryan Blihovde, Miriam Muriithi, Vaibu Mohan and Greg Paladino
Eric Price and Phillip Christian Smith with Kleban Foundation Members-Anne Kauffman, Maury Yeston, Richard Maltby Jr., John Weidman and Sarah Douglas
Susan Stroman and Richard Maltby Jr.
Richard Maltby Jr.
Ryan Blihovde
Mohan Ritsema
Greg Paladino
