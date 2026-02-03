Photos: 2026 Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre Ceremony

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Kleban Foundation presented the 36th annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre on Monday, February 2 at 4PM in a private ceremony hosted by ASCAP and BMI at ASCAP. See photos!

The 2026 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Eric Price. The 2026 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre librettist has been awarded to Phillip Christian Smith.

With Tony Award winners and Kleban board members Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon) and Maury Yeston (Titanic, Nine, Grand Hotel) serving as emcees, the event featured performances of material by this year's Kleban Prize recipients, performed by Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Hello Dolly!), Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill), Miriam Muriithi (Titus Andronicus at La Mama), Vaibu Mohan (Sati: Goddess Incarnate at Gibney Dance) and more.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy