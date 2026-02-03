 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home Memphis For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: 2026 Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre Ceremony

The 2026 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Eric Price.

By: Feb. 03, 2026

The Kleban Foundation presented the 36th annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre on Monday, February 2 at 4PM in a private ceremony hosted by ASCAP and BMI at ASCAP. See photos! 

The 2026 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Eric Price. The 2026 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre librettist has been awarded to Phillip Christian Smith.

With Tony Award winners and Kleban board members Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon) and Maury Yeston (Titanic, Nine, Grand Hotel) serving as emcees, the event featured performances of material by this year's Kleban Prize recipients, performed by Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Hello Dolly!), Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill), Miriam Muriithi (Titus Andronicus at La Mama), Vaibu Mohan (Sati: Goddess Incarnate at Gibney Dance) and more.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 


Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos