Video: Norm Lewis sings 'One Small Thing' in Rehearsal for MONTE CRISTO

Get a sneak peek at The York Theatre's upcoming production of Monte Cristo with a video of Norm Lewis singing "One Small Thing" in rehearsal.

The musical makes its world premiere on March 12, running at The York Theatre through April 5.

The cast includes Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs, Travis Keith Battle, Kate Fitzgerald, James Judy, Jadon Lopez, Stephanie Jae Park, Madison Claire Parks, Eliseo Roman, Danny Rutigliano, Daniel Yearwood, and Karen Ziemba.

Monte Cristo has a book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg, music by Stephen Weiner, orchestrations by David Hancock Turner, choreography by Marcos Santana and direction by Peter Flynn.

Watch the video here!