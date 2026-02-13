Video: Works & Process Presents American Ballet Theatre in OTHELLO: A DANCE IN THREE ACTS by Lar Lubovitch

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Works & Process has released video highlights from its presentation of American Ballet Theatre’s OTHELLO: A DANCE IN THREE ACTS, choreographed by Lar Lubovitch. The program featured performance excerpts interspersed with discussion.

The panel included Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director of American Ballet Theatre, as moderator, alongside choreographer Lar Lubovitch, Artistic Director of the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company. Participating ABT artists included Madison Brown (Corps de Ballet), Fangqi Li (Soloist), Andrew Robare (Corps de Ballet), Calvin Royal III (Principal Dancer), James Whiteside (Principal Dancer), and ABT Stage Manager Luke H. Woods.

Lubovitch’s sweeping three-act ballet reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy through bold choreography set to an original score by Elliot Goldenthal. The work follows the Moorish general Othello, manipulated by Iago into believing his wife Desdemona has been unfaithful. Overtaken by jealousy and rage, Othello descends into madness, killing Desdemona before discovering her innocence.

The Works & Process program featured excerpts highlighting principal roles including Othello (Calvin Royal III), Iago (James Whiteside), Cassio (Andrew Robare), Desdemona (Fangqi Li), and Emilia (Madison Brown).

Originally co-produced by American Ballet Theatre and San Francisco Ballet in collaboration with the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company, OTHELLO: A DANCE IN THREE ACTS will be performed during ABT’s Spring Season at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. The ballet runs for eight performances from March 6 through March 20.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in New York City, American Ballet Theatre was designated America’s National Ballet Company® by an act of Congress in 2006. The company tours extensively and presents a repertoire spanning nineteenth-century classics, early twentieth-century masterworks, and contemporary ballet.