THE TOTAL VERONICA EXPERIENCE To Play NYC Fringe Festival

Life is Luvv Productions will present THE TOTAL VERONICA EXPERIENCE, written and performed by Veronica Manning and directed by Sandrine Dupiton, as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York. Performances will take place at The Rat NYC (68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201) from April 4 through April 17. The production runs approximately 60 minutes.

In the play, Veronica—a Black American woman living in New York City—wakes up in a windowless room with no memory of how she arrived. She is greeted by THA VOICE, an unseen presence who claims to know everything about her, including the circumstances of her death. The work unfolds as a dialogue between life and the afterlife, exploring memory, family, race, identity, and purpose.

“Writing and producing this play is just the beginning of me figuring out how to tell my story,” Manning said. “I hope to inspire other Black women in their fifties, and older, to tell their own stories in whatever way they can.”

SHOW DATES

Performances will take place on Saturday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m.; Monday, April 6 at 9:50 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 10:20 p.m.; Wednesday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, April 17 at 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available in advance.

CAST

The cast includes Veronica Manning as VERONICA and Ohene Cornelius as THA VOICE.

CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team includes Veronica Manning as writer, performer, and producer; Sandrine Dupiton as director and dramaturg; Ohene Cornelius as the voice of THA VOICE; Veronica Manning as costume and set designer; Ikyo Bailey handling photography and stage management; Tina Cruz serving as stand-up consultant; and Life is Luvv Productions as the producing company.

Veronica Manning is a playwright, performer, stand-up comedian, and filmmaker. Her previous presentation of THE TOTAL VERONICA EXPERIENCE premiered at the Montreal Fringe Festival. She is the founder of Life is Luvv Productions, a woman-owned company developing original work for stage and screen.

Sandrine Dupiton is a director and creative practitioner whose work focuses on healing-centered and narrative-driven performance. She has directed in New Jersey-based festivals including Swan Dive Theater Collective’s This Could Be Different Festival, People Helping People’s Arts & Entertainment Festival, and Vanguard Theater’s Illuminating New Voices Festival.