Photos: Inside Rehearsals for RICHARD III at The Curtain

The Curtain is presenting William Shakespeare’s Richard III, directed by Producing Artistic Director Sean Hagerty, March 5-29 at Nimbus Arts Center. You can now get a first look inside rehearsals.

Joining the previously announced star of Richard III, stage and screen’s Andrew Sellon, are Spencer Aste, Theatre World Award-winner Yair Ben-Dor, Julia Campanelli, Gys De Villiers, Sean Gallagher, Malin Glade, Aaron Gonner, Brandon Jones, Max Murray, ChristiAnna Nelson, James Rana, Charles Friedrick Secrease, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Jon Okabayashi, Joe Penczak, and Inez Vega-Romero. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.

Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, the creative team for Richard III also includes William Ward (Costume Design), Ryan Randazzo (Lighting Design), Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton for Sonic Designs Inc (Sound Designers), Paul Birtwistle (Prop Master), Maggie Surovell (Voice and Text Coach), and Brad Lemons (Fight Director). The Production Stage Manager is James Steele. Assistant Stage Manager is Gabe Soto. Christine Cirker serves as Associate Producer, and Angelica Gorga as Assistant Producer.

Meet Shakespeare’s mad crook-backed King as he murders his way to the top in this morbidly comic, blood-soaked classic. First premiering in 1592, this timeless tale follows one tyrant’s ruthless pursuit of power and the horrific cost of his success.

The Curtain’s Richard III will begin performances on Thursday, March 5 at Nimbus Arts Center in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. The official Opening is set for Sunday, March 8, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron



Max Murray, Charles Frederick Secrease, ChristiAnna Nelson, and Andrew Sellon



Charles Frederick Secrease



Sean Hagerty and the cast



Gys De Villiers (center) and the cast



Jon Okabayashi, Brandon Jones, and Yair Ben-Dor



James Rana, Gys De Villiers, and Julia Campanelli



Andrew Sellon, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, and Sean Hagerty



Andrew Sellon



Brandon Jones and Gys De Villiers