Loose End Productions To Present WATCH ME SLEEP At NYC Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Loose End Productions will present Watch Me Sleep written by Rose Treloar and directed by Talia Benatar. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Tue April 14 at 7pm, Thu April 16 at 6:30pm, Thu April 16 at 9:50pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 2pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Fresh from two sold-out Australian seasons, WATCH ME SLEEP is a fiercely intimate one-act play bringing a love story from down under to NYC. Ava and Emmett invite the audience into the private anatomy of their relationship – its humour, heat, fractures and scars. Beginning and ending in the present day with the belly of the play a series of flashbacks into their relationship's highs and lows. Using direct address, the audience becomes a silent third character in the play, a mutual friend to the couple acting as a soundboard. A raw portrait of toxic intimacy – performed by Australians, set in Australia, and proof that C-bombs hit different in an Aussie accent.

ROSE TRELOAR (Playwright)

is an Australian playwright, actor, and producer currently completing her MFA in Dramatic Writing (Writing for Performance) at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA). Her original plays Watch Me Sleep and MOTEL both enjoyed sell-out, Best in Theatre nominated seasons at the Sydney Fringe Festival. A Broadway World Award-winning actor and founder of Loose End Productions, her work spans theatre, film, and television. Her pilot The Rules screened at the Arizona Film Festival in 2024. She makes her NYC Fringe debut with Watch Me Sleep.

TALIA BENATAR (Director)

is a Sydney-based director and actor. Her directing credits include productions of Lungs, Pride and Prejudice (sort of), and Gruesome Playground Injuries at AFT/JMC. She co-directed and produced a sold-out season of ‘Tis Pity She's a Whore with The Company Theatre. Talia has worked extensively as an assistant director with Eugene Lynch and Anthony Skuse across productions at KXT, Secret House, The New Theatre, and Flight Path Theatre, and recently assistant produced The Cherry Orchard at The Old Fitz Theatre with Secret House.

LOOSE END PRODUCTIONS

is an independent Australian theatre and screen production company founded by playwright and actor Rose Treloar. The company develops bold, character-driven new work across theatre, film, and television, with a focus on intimate relationships, power dynamics, and emotionally volatile storytelling. Loose End Productions has produced multiple sell-out, Best in Theatre-nominated works at the Sydney Fringe Festival, including Watch Me Sleep and MOTEL, as well as original screen projects such as the pilot The Rules, selected for the Arizona Film Festival (2024). The company is committed to creating fearless original work with an international life.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc