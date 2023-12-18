2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Off-Broadway Awards!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Jinkx Monsoon - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 13%

Linda Cho - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 10%

Courtney Hansen - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 9%

Sarah G. Conly - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 8%

Bennett Gundacker - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Elinor T Vanderburg - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Debbi Hobson - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 5%

Lily Canfield - IVORIES - 59E59 5%

Celeste Jennings - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 5%

Erik Andor - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 5%

Saawan Tiwari - THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER - 2023 4%

Leon Dobkowski - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 4%

Elinor T Vanderburg - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 4%

Yin Zhang - UNSPOOLING WIND - Pelham Bay Park 3%

Cynthia Johnson - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 2%

Jess Gersz - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 2%

Cedwan Hooks - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

Enver Chakartash - THE TREES - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Machel Ross - DEMONS - Connelly Theater 2%

Hunter Kaczorowski - NOËL COWARD’S THE RAT TRAP - New York City Center Stage II 2%

Kara Branch - ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS - 2023 1%

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Zaheerah Duncan and Jack Glick - VIOLET - NXT Generation Theatrics 12%

Rodrigo Martinez Hernandez - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 10%

Ricky Reynoso - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 9%

Kim B. Walker - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 7%

Xhloe Rice - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 7%

John-Ross Winter - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 6%

Courtney Hansen - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 5%

Debbi Hobson - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 5%

Amy Ellis - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 5%

Ellie Raab - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 4%

Thomas Charles - GOODBYE GIRL - Theatre Row 4%

Lily Canfield - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Nicole Brooks Sanwandee - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 4%

DW - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - Theater Row 2%

Enver Chakartash - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 2%

Tanuka Ghosh - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 2%

Tiffany Knight - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL! - The Kraine Theater 2%

Xhloe Rice - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 2%

Brynne Oster-Bainnson - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 2%

Margaret Gorrell - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Amy Ludlow - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 1%

Ramona Ponce - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Tye blue - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 15%

Joey McNeeley - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 15%

Jay Falzone - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 14%

Attilio Rigotti - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 9%

Lana Schwartz - VIOLET - NXTGen Theatrics 8%

Chay Yew - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

Brenda Bell - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 4%

Lear Debessonet - “OLIVER” - New York City Center 4%

Richard Hess - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 4%

Brandon Ivie - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 4%

Trip Cullman - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 3%

Brenda Bell - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 3%

Pierce Cassedy - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 2%

Daniella Caggiano - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 1%

Keelay Gipson - DEMONS: A POSSESSION - Connelly theater 1%

EDEN ATIAS - THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Jennie Hughes - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 37%

David Zippel - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 16%

Pierce Cassedy - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 14%

Jarrett Winters Morley - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 13%

Robert W. Schneider - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 9%

Robert W. Schneider - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 8%

Edward Einhorn & Jenny Lee Mitchell - CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 3%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Chad Austin - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 15%

Peter Ellenstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 10%

Colleen Morgen - THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 9%

Nigel Semaj - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Sam Pinkleton - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 6%

Melissa Attebery - DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emerging Artists Theatre 6%

Ani Marderosian - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 5%

Rick Hamilton - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 5%

Stevie Walker-Webb - BLACK ODYSSEY - Classic Stage Company 4%

Dustin Wills - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Pam McKinnon - DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Joe Rosario - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Hansol Jung & Dustin Wills, - ROMEO AND JULIET - NAATCO 3%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 3%

Colette Robert - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 3%

Ian Belknap & Ty Jones - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Anthony M. Laura - SHADOWS - Theaterlab 2%

Lauren McAuliffe - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 2%

Alexander Lass - NOËL COWARD’S THE RAT TRAP - New York City Center Stage II 2%

Jon Riddleberger - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

Jesse Berger - ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - RED BULL THEATER 1%

Kathleen Capdesuñer - LOS EMPEÑOS DE UNA CASA - REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL 1%

Nicholas Kennedy and Lauren McAuliffe - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 1%

Britt Berke - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 1%

Josiah Davis - MARY GETS HERS - MCC Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Tyler Struble - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 11%

Jack Serio - UNCLE VANYA - OHenry Productions 9%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 8%

Eliza Beckwith - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

Isaac Byrne - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS theatre 8%

Nicholas Martin-Smith - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 5%

Alexandra Thomas - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Dane Forgione - “DANIEL, MY BROTHER” - Little Victory Theater 4%

Shayok Misha Chowdhury - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 3%

Ludovica Villar-Hauser - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 3%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 3%

Rick Hamilton - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 3%

Anthony M. Laura - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

Amanda Montoni - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 3%

Michael Hagins - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 3%

Robert Mark - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 2%

Elise Maurine Milner - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 2%

RJ VerChaud and Jillian Faye Liebman - HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 2%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - Under St. Marks 2%

Nicholas Martin-Smith - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE'S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 2%

Brittany Martel & Jenny Lester - THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS - The Tank 2%

Em Hausmann - AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 1%

Chloe Champken - KNOCK KNOCK - Teatro Latea 1%

James Cougar Canfield - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%

Jake Shore - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The VinonTheater 1%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Brian Nason - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 14%

Dawn Chiang - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 13%

Matt Lazarus - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Esquire Jauchem - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 6%

Tully Goldrick - IVORIES - 59E59 5%

Jessica Choi - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

Marcella Barbeau - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 5%

David Weiner - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 5%

Aiden Bezark - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 4%

Cha See - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 3%

Jessica Choi - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 3%

Adam Honore - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 3%

Michael Abrams - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 3%

Christian Specht - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Brad Paulsen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%

Aiden Bezark - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Marcella Barbeau - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 2%

Cha See - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

Minjoo Kim - DEMONS - Connelly Theater 2%

Brian Tovar - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 2%

Stacey Derosier - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 2%

Kevin Heard - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 2%

Mike Faba - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 2%

Jesse Scholz - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 2%

Alan C. Edwards - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 1%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ziggy Bornas - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 15%

Matt Lazarus - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 11%

Josh Rose - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS theatre 10%

Stacey Derossier - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 10%

Ethan Samaha - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 9%

Angelo Sagnelli - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 7%

Adam Sherwin - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 5%

Yang Yu - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 5%

Yang Yu - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 4%

Tully Goldrick - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Barbara Samuels - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 3%

Michael Abrams - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 3%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 2%

Lee Anne Meeks - AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 2%

Kailey Hays-Lenihan - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 2%

Gus Ferrari - REUNIONS: AN ANTHOLOGY OF FOUR PLAYS - Producers Club-Prince Theatre 2%

Chris D'Angelo - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 2%

Alex Bartenieff - NOT ABOUT ME - Theater for the New City 1%

Eric Norbury - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 1%

Angelo Sagnelli - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 1%

Masha Tsimring - MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%

Eric Norbury - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Stefania Schramm - ONE WITH THE CURRENT - 36th Street Studio Theatre (fandango 4 Art House - producer) 0%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

J. Giachetti - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 19%

Caitlyn Joyce Leach - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 17%

Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 16%

Jonathan Rockefelelr - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 12%

Brenda Bell - FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 10%

Justin Huertas - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 8%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 8%

Sam Rosenblatt - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 5%

Tony Scialli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 4%

EDEN ATIAS - THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Brenda Bell - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 100%

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

TITANIQUE - Daryl roth 23%

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 15%

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 13%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 7%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 6%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 6%

POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 6%

WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 4%

LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 4%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER - 2023 2%

LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 1%

MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 1%

THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 73%

FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 17%

CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 10%

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 11%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - The Signature Theatre Company 11%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 10%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - New World Stages 10%

ANNE BEING FRANK - Emerging Artists Theatre 9%

SEX WORK/SEX PLAY - Emerging Artists Theatre 8%

THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 7%

WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 5%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 4%

BLOODSHOT BY ELINOR T. VANDERBURG - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Mezzanine Space 3%

OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actor's Temple 3%

DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emerging Artists Theatre 3%

FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 2%

MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 2%

THE SACRIFICE OF CASSSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

EGG FRAME - American Theatre of Actors 1%

THE COMEUPPANCE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

DEMONS - Connelly Theater 1%

THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 1%

ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS - 2023 1%

B-BOY BLUES - 47th st theatre 1%

ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - Red Bull Theater 1%

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 13%

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 11%

WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 8%

ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 6%

KINDERKRANKENHAUS - Brick Theater 6%

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 5%

MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 5%

AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 5%

THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 4%

DEMONS. - Bushwick Starr 4%

I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 3%

THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS - The Tank 3%

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 2%

SHADOWS - Theaterlab 2%

TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 2%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 2%

AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 2%

LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/American Theatre of Actors 1%

THE TIME TRAVELERS CLUB, MANHATTAN DIVISION - Theater for the New City 1%

MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%

THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

ELAINE BY JULIA GENOVEVA - Producers Club-Prince Theatre 1%

HIDE AND SEEK, BY DENA LEVIN - 106th Street Theatre, NYC 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Louis Josephson - RELAPSE - A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 19%

Danny Abosch, Andrew Abrams, Anthony Asaro, Ken CliŌon, Bobby Cronin, Jay Falzone, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Arie Gonzalez, Rob Hartmann, Caleb Hoyer, Trent Jeffords, Paul Louis, Anne Markt, Nick Santa Maria, Robert Shapiro, and Ruth Wallis - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 19%

Various - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 13%

Talen Piner - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 10%

Michael Finke - POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 9%

Michael Sgouros - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 7%

Brianna Barnes - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 5%

Michael Sgouros - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 5%

Lindsay Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Acting Company 4%

Tony Scialli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 3%

Elspeth Collard - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 3%

Lindsay Jones - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Acting Company 2%

Lindsay Jones - SHARED SENTENCES - Houses on the Moon 2%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Robert Pound - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 38%

Michael Sgouros - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 36%

RJ Christian - ANGRY BRITS STOMPING - IRT Theater 26%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Jennifer Kornswiet - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 18%

Freyani Patrice - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 12%

Talen Piner - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 11%

Joey Mcneely - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 9%

Shino Frances / Chrisy Kakurai - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Players Theatre 8%

Shino Frances - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 7%

Ashley Marinelli - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 7%

Parker Esse - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

Ellenore Scott - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 5%

Chloe Albin - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 4%

Dell Howlett - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 4%

nicHi Douglas - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 3%

Kailin Brown - EGG FRAME - American Theatre of Actors 3%

Liz Piccoli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 2%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 22%

Tony Mita/Jared Kirby-Fight Choreographers - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 21%

Patrick Higgins & Ava Tucker - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 20%

Gerry MacIntyre - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 12%

Deidre Goodwin - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 12%

Caitlin Belcik - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 7%

B. Carty - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 6%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Jeffrey A. Johns - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 9%

Maggie Bera - POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 8%

Marla Mindelle - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 8%

Avery Ilardi - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

Becca Suskauer - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 4%

Jeremy Jordan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Westside Theater 4%

Brandi Campbell - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 4%

Randall Scott Carpenter - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 4%

Stone Mountain - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 3%

Kelli O'Hara - DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES - Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Ruthie Ann Miles - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 3%

Raul Esparza - OLIVER! - New York City Center Stage II 3%

Constantine Rousouli - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 3%

Vinny Celerio - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 3%

Alia Cuadros-Contreras - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 2%

Mia Cherise Hall - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 2%

Zoe Schneider-Smith - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Anna Zavelson - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 2%

Evan Bertram - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 2%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Adam Chandler Berat - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 2%

Constantine Maroulis - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 2%

Jacob Smith - RELAPSE - A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 2%

Lyda Jade Harlan - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 2%

Justin Huertas - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 1%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Gavin Kenny - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 24%

William Bailey - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 14%

Sierra Boggess - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 13%

Avery Ilardi - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 11%

Maddy Lyons - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 10%

Ellistaire Perry - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 8%

Santino Fontana - THE GOODBYE GIRL - Theatre Row 5%

Dan DeLuca - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 4%

Andrew Leggieri - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 3%

Janine LaManna - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 3%

Patrick Newhart - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 2%

Jordan Westfall - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 2%

Michael Ronca - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 1%

Jenny Lee Mitchell - CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 12%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 8%

Barbara Stultz - THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 6%

Julia Chan - UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 5%

Joseph Monseur - OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 4%

Alison Fraser - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

William Jackson Harper - PRIMARY TRUST - Roundabout Theatre Company 3%

Ben Holbrook - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 3%

Suzanna Perkins - HENRY IV - Theatre for A New Audience 2%

Masha King - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 2%

Katelyn E Appiah-Kubi - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 2%

Tiffan Borelli - DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emering Artists Theatre 2%

Jordan Antonette Mosley - BLOODSHOT - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Mezzanine Space 2%

Timmy Ong - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

Andrea Woodbridge - THE STRANGER - The Players Theatre 2%

Ryan J. Haddad - DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

K Todd Freeman - DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Matt de Rogatis - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Courtney Henggeler - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Daniel K. Isaac - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

Hans Mueh - IVORIES - 59E59 2%

Yael Haskal - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

Zulema Clares - RADOJKA - repertorio español 2%

Eric Fletcher - THE STANGER - The Players Theatre 2%

Juliet Stevenson - THE DOCTOR - Park Avenue Armory 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Vincent Rame - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

Alexis Fishman - ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 6%

Kerry McGann - SEX WORK / SEX PLAY - Emering Artists Theatre 6%

Marin Ireland - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 5%

Xhloe Rice - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 4%

Mel Mattos - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 3%

Tessa Albertson - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 3%

R. Scott Williams - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 3%

Charlie B. Foster - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 3%

Kayla Juntilla - KINDERKRANKENHAUS - The Brick Theater 3%

Shannon Shipp - “DANIEL, MY BROTHER” - Little Victory Theater 3%

Bill Irwin - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 3%

Chandini Prakash - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

Alexandra Rooney - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

Janae Robinson - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the Cell Theatre 2%

Ty Norris - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 2%

Conor Hamill - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 2%

Alexandra Salter - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 2%

Robert Mark - ANGELS AMONG US - Yorktown Stage 2%

Donovan Wayne Christie Jr. - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 1%

Matthew Tiemstra - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 1%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 1%

Joyce Griffen - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 1%

Will Brill - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 1%

Jordan Elman - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 1%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 18%

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 15%

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 13%

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 7%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 6%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 5%

A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 5%

OLIVER! - New York City Center Stage II 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Players Theatre 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 3%

ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 2%

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Face off Theatre 1%

MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 1%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 34%

VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 21%

MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 12%

THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 10%

FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 8%

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 6%

SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 5%

CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 4%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 10%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - New World Stages 8%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 8%

SEX WORK / SEX PLAY - Emering Artists Theatre 8%

THE LESBIAN PLAY - THE TRIAD THEATER 7%

UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 6%

WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 5%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 4%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 3%

OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 3%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 2%

MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

THE STRANGER - The Players Theatre 2%

DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emering Artists Theatre 2%

THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 2%

DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - New World Stages 2%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - The Signature Theatre Company 2%

DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 1%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 10%

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 8%

UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 7%

WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 5%

ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 4%

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 4%

DANIEL, MY BROTHER - Little Victory Theater 4%

AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 3%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - WP Theater 3%

IVORIES - 59E59 3%

THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 2%

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 2%

DEMONS. - Bushwick Starr 2%

HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 2%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 1%

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 1%

ANGELS AMONG US - Yorktown Stage 1%

AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 1%

AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 1%

LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%

MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE'S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Sheryl Liu - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 15%

Yi-Hsuan - ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 14%

Ellery Pierce - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Michael Deegan - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 7%

Clint Ramos and Miguel Urbino - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

Elizabeth Chaney - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 6%

Nora Marlow Smith - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 5%

Matt Imhoff - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

David Henderson - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 4%

Yu Shibagaki - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 4%

Kate Noll - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Mark Halpin - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 4%

Timothy Mackabee - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

Nora Marlow Smith - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 3%

Mark Halpin - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Christopher & Justin Swader - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Yang Yu - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

Suzu Sakai - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 2%

Teresa L. Williams - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 2%

Arnulfo Maldonado - THE COMEUPPANCE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

Christopher & Justin Swader - ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - RED BULL THEATER 1%

Vicki R. Davis - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 1%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Emily Mustillo - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 11%

Rodrigo Martinez Hernandez - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 10%

Walt Spangler - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 10%

Josh Rose - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 9%

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abington Theater Company 8%

Maureen Weiss - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 8%

Tina Mamkegh - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 6%

Yang Yu - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 6%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 5%

E.A. Frank - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 4%

Zoe Hurwitz - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 3%

Robbie Skoronski - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 2%

Mengyi Liu - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 2%

Corinne Prudente - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/American Theatre of Actors 2%

Em Hausmann & Angelina Meccariello - THE VERY LAST DANCE OF HOMELESS JOE - Theater for the New City 1%

Mike Mroch - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Raul Abrego - HOW TO MELT ICE - Boundless Theatre/New Perspectives Theatre Company 1%

Lisa Laratta - MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%

Mark Marcante - NOT ABOUT ME - Theater for the New City 0%

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Anthony Rapp - WITHOUT YOU - New World Stages 20%

Alexis Fishman - ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 18%

Jinkx Monsoon - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 18%

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 16%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 8%

Masha King - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 6%

Liz Kingsman - ONE WOMAN SHOW - Barrow Street Theatre 6%

Colin Quinn - SMALL TALK - Minetta Lane 4%

James T. Lane - TRIPLE THREAT - Theater Row 4%

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Bruce Costella - SPOOKY AND GAY - SoHo Playhouse 23%

Neil Devlin - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 21%

Kristy Beauvais - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WALK-IN CLOSET - Theatre Row, NYC 17%

Shawneen Rowe - CROOKED SHADOWS - City Gate Productions 14%

The Pink Dress, Alexis Tandit - TWELVE FROM TEXAS - QED Astoria 12%

Anthony O'Connell - ALONE INSIDE THE BOX - Equity Library Theater of New York 6%

Belinda Sinclair - A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 6%

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Kyle Jensen - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 19%

Brandon K. Bulls - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 8%

Megumi Katayama - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 8%

Joe Huppert - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 7%

The Mombs - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Ani Marderosian and Danielle DeMatteo - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 5%

Elisabeth Weidner - F*CK 7TH GRADE - Wild Project 5%

Tomas Correa - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

Zhaxi Danzeng - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 4%

Brent Michael Jones - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 4%

Tei Blow and John Gasper - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 4%

Kevin Heard - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 3%

Greg Russ - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 3%

Mike Faba - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

Kevin Heard - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

Lindsay Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Acting Company 2%

Christopher Darbassie - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

Frederick Kennedy - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Lindsay Jones - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Acting Company 2%

Lindsay Jones - SHARED SENTENCES - Houses on the Moon 1%

M. Florian Staab - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 0%

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Nina Field - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 20%

Christopher Darbassie - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 16%

Jay Cowitt - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 11%

Trey McGee - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 10%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 6%

Greg Russ - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 6%

The Roly Polys - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - 2023 6%

Tei Blow - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 5%

Riley Elton McCarthy - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 5%

Josh Oltarzewski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 5%

Sinan Zifar - MONTAG - Soho Rep 4%

Christopher Darbassie - DEMONS - Bushwick Starr 3%

Ed Matthew - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 2%

M. Florian Staab - 9 KINDS OF SILENCE - PlayCo 2%

Daniel Damiano - ONE WITH THE CURRENT - 36th Street Studio Theatre (fandango 4 Art House - producer) 1%

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 27%

UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 23%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 18%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 17%

THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 6%

THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 4%

BROADWAY MAKERS MARKETPLACE - Turnstyle Underground Market 3%

A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 3%

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 40%

AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 19%

TWELVE FROM TEXAS - QED Astoria 15%

WELCOME TO THE CONTINENTAL - The Continental Hotel 14%

A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 7%

FRUIT SCORES - The Invisible Dog Center 4%