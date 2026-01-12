Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brittany Whitt - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Bill France - DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc



Best Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ducky Adams - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Robin Bailey - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

MADAM ZORBA - Old Opera House



Best Performer In A Musical

Luke Viands - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Old Opera House Theatre Co



Best Performer In A Play

Emery Adkins - DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc



Best Play

DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ducky Adams - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Luke Viands - URINETOWN - Old Opera House



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kenny Gibson - DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc



Favorite Local Theatre

Old Opera House Theatre Co

