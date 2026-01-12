Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brittany Whitt - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Bill France - DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc
Best Ensemble
INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ducky Adams - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Robin Bailey - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre
Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
MADAM ZORBA - Old Opera House
Best Performer In A Musical
Luke Viands - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Old Opera House Theatre Co
Best Performer In A Play
Emery Adkins - DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc
Best Play
DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ducky Adams - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Luke Viands - URINETOWN - Old Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kenny Gibson - DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc
Favorite Local Theatre
Old Opera House Theatre Co
