Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brittany Whitt - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Bill France - DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc

Best Ensemble
INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ducky Adams - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Robin Bailey - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre

Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
MADAM ZORBA - Old Opera House

Best Performer In A Musical
Luke Viands - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Old Opera House Theatre Co

Best Performer In A Play
Emery Adkins - DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc

Best Play
DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ducky Adams - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Luke Viands - URINETOWN - Old Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kenny Gibson - DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc

Favorite Local Theatre
Old Opera House Theatre Co

