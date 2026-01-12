 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Vermont Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Phoebe Potts - TOO FAT FOR CHINA - Lost Nation Theater

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Susi Thomas - COMPANY - Dorset Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kat Ibasco - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Shakespeare in the Woods

Best Direction Of A Musical
Tom Ferguson & Paul Michael Brinker - COMPANY - Dorset Players

Best Direction Of A Play
Michael Fidler - THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble
COMPANY - Dorset Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emery Boisvert - SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ashley O'Brien - SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best Musical
SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
THE VERMONT FARM PROJECT - Northern Stage

Best Performer In A Musical
Theo Shores - KIN A NEW MUSICAL - Workaround Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Dan Gavin - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - The Shelburne Players

Best Play
THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheri Forsythe - THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Ziter - SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Dana Haley - COMPANY - Dorset Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Bob Bolyard - THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ELF: THE MUSICAL - Dorset Players

Favorite Local Theatre
Dorset Players

Winners can download graphics here.


