Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Vermont Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Phoebe Potts - TOO FAT FOR CHINA - Lost Nation Theater



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Susi Thomas - COMPANY - Dorset Players



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kat Ibasco - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Shakespeare in the Woods



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tom Ferguson & Paul Michael Brinker - COMPANY - Dorset Players



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Fidler - THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best Ensemble

COMPANY - Dorset Players



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emery Boisvert - SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ashley O'Brien - SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best Musical

SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

THE VERMONT FARM PROJECT - Northern Stage



Best Performer In A Musical

Theo Shores - KIN A NEW MUSICAL - Workaround Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Play

Dan Gavin - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - The Shelburne Players



Best Play

THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cheri Forsythe - THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Ziter - SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dana Haley - COMPANY - Dorset Players



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Bob Bolyard - THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ELF: THE MUSICAL - Dorset Players



Favorite Local Theatre

Dorset Players

