Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Phoebe Potts - TOO FAT FOR CHINA - Lost Nation Theater
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Susi Thomas - COMPANY - Dorset Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kat Ibasco - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Shakespeare in the Woods
Best Direction Of A Musical
Tom Ferguson & Paul Michael Brinker - COMPANY - Dorset Players
Best Direction Of A Play
Michael Fidler - THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best Ensemble
COMPANY - Dorset Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emery Boisvert - SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ashley O'Brien - SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best Musical
SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
THE VERMONT FARM PROJECT - Northern Stage
Best Performer In A Musical
Theo Shores - KIN A NEW MUSICAL - Workaround Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Dan Gavin - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - The Shelburne Players
Best Play
THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheri Forsythe - THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Ziter - SWEENEY TODD - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Dana Haley - COMPANY - Dorset Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Bob Bolyard - THE MISER - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ELF: THE MUSICAL - Dorset Players
Favorite Local Theatre
Dorset Players
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos