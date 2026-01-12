DIRTY BOOKS Extends for Third Time and Reveals Special Valentine's Day Performances

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bated Breath Theatre Company will present the third extension of the world premiere of Dirty Books due to popular demand, now running through Saturday, February 28 at Bated Breath Theater.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Dirty Books will present two performances on Friday, February 13 at 10 PM and Saturday, February 14 at 7 PM. Tickets for the exclusive evenings start at $99 and include a festive midnight toast and a themed treat bag for every guest. Valentine’s Day tickets are on sale now.

Written and directed by Lieberman, Dirty Books is an immersive performance that plunges audiences into the heated battles over anti-obscenity laws and censorship in America. Inspired by the true stories of erotic fiction writers of the 1960's and using Supreme Court-inspired transcripts, Dirty Books reveals the ingenuity and resilience of artists who thrived in the shadows of America's anti-obscenity laws working in the soft-core adult publishing industry. Inside an intimate world of secret bookstores, banned novels, and underground desire, the audience collaborates with the company to compose an erotic story. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Lieberman HERE!

Beginning each morning at 9 AM ET, $29 rush tickets for Dirty Books will be available for the same day’s performance via the TodayTix app. More tickets may open for purchase throughout the day. There is a limit of 2 tickets per person and subject to availability.

Dirty Books stars Sophia Carlin, Alexis Pratt, Melina Rabin, Sammy Rivas and Grayson Willenbacher with understudies Alaina Bozarth, Frankie Otis, Laura Walter, and Camilo Zuqui.

Joining Lieberman, the production team includes Jacob P.S Lemmenes (technical director), Yung-Hung Sung (set and lighting design), Tojo Rasedoara (sound design), Stephanie Lopez (costume design), Lauren DeLeon (intimacy coordinator), Delaney Jordan (stage manager), Victoria Blas (assistant stage manager), with Table 7 (marketing and social media) and India Stachyra (marketing assistant).