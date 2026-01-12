Kerry Ellis and Ben Forster Concert at Sony Hall Rescheduled for Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The previously announced concert featuring West End icons Kerry Ellis and Ben Forster at Sony Hall has been rescheduled due to a family health matter for Ben Forster. The celebrated musical theatre event will now take place on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Sony Hall, presented by Westway on Broadway.

Ben Forster shared the following message with fans:

“Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that my show with Kerry Ellis in New York will have to be rescheduled to April. I’m heartbroken to have to make this change at such a late date, but my mum is currently in hospital, and I need to stay in the UK with her and my family. Family — and especially my mum — has to come first, as I hope everyone can understand.

I’m so sorry to Kerry, and to all of you, for any disappointment this may cause. Thank you so much for your kindness and understanding. It truly means the world to me. I can’t wait to share this special show with you in April.”

Ellis and Forster look forward to traveling to New York this spring to deliver an unforgettable evening of musical theatre favorites, iconic anthems, stunning duets, and show-stopping vocals in the heart of Manhattan.

Tickets for the original January 13, 2026, performance will be honored for the new date. Additional details regarding ticketing and exchanges will be communicated directly by the venue.

Acclaimed West End and Broadway star Kerry Ellis brings her signature powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to New York City in a rare concert appearance. Known for iconic roles including Elphaba in Wicked and Fantine in Les Misérables, Ellis has enjoyed a remarkable two-decade recording career, including acclaimed collaborations with Queen’s Sir Brian May.

Her performance blends musical theatre classics, rock-infused anthems, and personal stories that showcase one of the most celebrated voices of our time. In addition to fan favorites, Ellis will also perform selections from her latest album, Kings & Queens (Westway Music), featuring guest appearances by Sir Brian May and Newton Faulkner.

Joining Ellis is Ben Forster, who will make his New York City debut at Sony Hall while celebrating the release of his new album, Musicals Greatest Hits (Westway Music). Internationally renowned for his spine-tingling vocals, Forster is best known for his recent turn as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera. He rose to prominence after winning Andrew Lloyd Webber’s television series Superstar and went on to star as Jesus in the global arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. At Sony Hall, Forster will perform selections from his new album—recorded with the acclaimed BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra—live in Manhattan for the first time.