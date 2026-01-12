 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
William Ivey Long - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Direction Of A Musical
Alex Timbers - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Direction Of A Play
Deborah Leiser-Moore - BLOOD WEDDING - Theatre Works

Best Ensemble
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenneth Posner - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jack Earle - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum

Best Musical
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Performer In A Musical
Karis Oka - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Play
AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Korins - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Peter Hylenski - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Erin Clare - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Anthony Phelan - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Comedy Theatre

