Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

William Ivey Long - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alex Timbers - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Direction Of A Play

Deborah Leiser-Moore - BLOOD WEDDING - Theatre Works



Best Ensemble

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kenneth Posner - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jack Earle - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum



Best Musical

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Performer In A Musical

Karis Oka - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Play

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Korins - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Peter Hylenski - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Erin Clare - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Anthony Phelan - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Comedy Theatre

