Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
William Ivey Long - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Direction Of A Musical
Alex Timbers - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Direction Of A Play
Deborah Leiser-Moore - BLOOD WEDDING - Theatre Works
Best Ensemble
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenneth Posner - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jack Earle - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Athenaeum
Best Musical
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Performer In A Musical
Karis Oka - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Play
AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Korins - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Peter Hylenski - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Erin Clare - BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Anthony Phelan - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Comedy Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Comedy Theatre
