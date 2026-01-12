Kate Rockwell Will Return to HEATHERS This Month; Plus New Cast Members

Heathers The Musical will welcome several new cast members starting on Monday, January 26, 2026. Heathers is playing at New World Stages. The production recently extended its run for the second time, and is now playing through May 24, 2026.

As previously announced, Peyton List will join the cast on January 26 as Heather Chandler. List, who first rose to fame on the Disney Channel’s “Jessie” and “Bunk’d,” makes her Off-Broadway musical theatre debut with the production.

Additional new cast members joining on January 26 will include Kate Rockwell (Broadway: Mean Girls; Regional: Regency Girls) who returns to the roles of Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Adam Bashian (National Tour: The Phantom of the Opera; Off-Broadway: Octet) as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Jimmy Ray Bennett (Off-Broadway: Ginger Twinsies; Encores!: Wonderful Town) as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, and Thalia Atallah (National Tours: Mean Girls, Anastasia) as Drama Club Drama Queen.

Current cast members Jodie Steele (Heather Chandler), Kerry Butler (Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom), Ben Davis (Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper), Cameron Loyal (Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan) and Lav Raman (Drama Club Drama Queen) will play their final performances on Sunday, January 25.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, began previews on June 22, 2025 and officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.