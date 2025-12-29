Video: Elevator Repair Service’s ULYSSES In Rehearsal At The Public Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new rehearsal video offers a behind-the-scenes look at ULYSSES, the upcoming production by Elevator Repair Service, currently in preparation at The Public Theater.

The video follows the company inside the rehearsal room as it works on its stage adaptation of James Joyce’s novel.

The production marks Elevator Repair Service’s return to The Public following the sold-out revival of Gatz. ERS’s staging of Ulysses was previously named a New York Times Critics’ Pick and brings Joyce’s novel to the stage through the company’s signature text-forward performance style.

The novel has long been regarded as one of the most influential and challenging works of modern literature.

The rehearsal footage was produced by A Doll’s House Pictures. Tickets for ULYSSES are currently available through The Public Theater.