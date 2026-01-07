New Legal Drama RETRACTION Comes to The Shiner Theatre at The Sheen Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Purple Arrow Productions will present a gripping legal drama by David Gutierrez, RETRACTION, at The Shiner Theatre at The Sheen Center from January 22-31.

Directed by Caroline Fairweather (Maybe Happy Ending, Parade), the cast features Renata Friedman (The Patient, Terminal List), Rachel Resheff (Larry David's Fish in the Dark, Mary Poppins), Charlie Webb (The Notebook, Parade), Nathaniel Stampley (Lempicka, Color Purple), Shannon Dorsey, Carson McCalley (The Inheritance), Eliana Rowe, and Bella Serrano. Tickets on sale now.

Inspired by true events, RETRACTION follows journalist Wendy Cohen Denison as she publishes a bombshell exposé about a shocking crime at an esteemed university. Carolina Atlantic student Lacey’s firsthand account lives at the center of the article, and the entire nation is rocked by her story. But when journalists and college students alike begin to dive deeper, they find inconsistencies that throw everything they thought they knew about the case into question. This gripping legal drama examines the professional and personal truths we owe one another when nothing seems certain.

“At its core, Retraction is a play about accountability, what it costs, who ultimately bears it, and what happens when it arrives too late to undo the damage,” said Playwright David Gutierrez. “We are living in a moment where public trust in information feels increasingly fragile, and certainty is often rewarded more than care or truth. I wasn’t interested in taking sides or assigning easy blame, but in examining how power and pressure can quietly distort even well-intentioned decisions. This story feels urgent because its consequences are no longer abstract. Bringing Retraction to life in New York now, with this cast and creative team, is both a personal milestone and a reflection of why this conversation cannot wait.”