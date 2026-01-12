 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Madelyn Regan - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Little Theatre of Alexandria

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Fran Tapia - UNRELEASED - Spooky Action Theater

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Marianna Constable - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Valeria Cossu - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Kyna Chilcot - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Rukiya Henry-Fields - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Triune Entertainment LLC

Best Dance Production (Professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Next Stop Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Rob Tessier - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Valeria Cossu - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
KenYatta Rogers - METAMORPHOSES - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Gustavo Ott - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Ensemble (Professional)
CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dan Martin - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Hailey LaRoe - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Chris Zavadowski - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Rothenberg - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Musical (Professional)
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
INTO THE SUN - Triune Entertainment LLC

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Abby Rozmajzl - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Facundo Agustín - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Sasha Wendell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stars Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Giselle González - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fauquier Community Theater

Best Play (Professional)
CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
HAIRSPRAY - Prince William Little Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Gisela Estrada - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dan Martin - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Brandon Cook - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Anthony Williams - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Allison Blackwell - WAITRESS - Olney Theatre Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Alaina (AJ) Jenkins - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Anastasia Hanchak - ALL MY SONS - Actors Theatre ARTfactory

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Rockville Musical Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
ALADDIN - Creative Cauldron

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
GALA Hispanic Theatre

