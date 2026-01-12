Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Madelyn Regan - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Little Theatre of Alexandria
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Fran Tapia - UNRELEASED - Spooky Action Theater
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Marianna Constable - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Valeria Cossu - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Kyna Chilcot - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Rukiya Henry-Fields - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Triune Entertainment LLC
Best Dance Production (Professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Next Stop Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Rob Tessier - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Valeria Cossu - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
KenYatta Rogers - METAMORPHOSES - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Gustavo Ott - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Ensemble (Professional)
CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dan Martin - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Hailey LaRoe - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Chris Zavadowski - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Rothenberg - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Musical (Professional)
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
INTO THE SUN - Triune Entertainment LLC
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Abby Rozmajzl - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Facundo Agustín - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Sasha Wendell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stars Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Giselle González - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fauquier Community Theater
Best Play (Professional)
CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
HAIRSPRAY - Prince William Little Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Gisela Estrada - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dan Martin - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Brandon Cook - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Anthony Williams - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Allison Blackwell - WAITRESS - Olney Theatre Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Alaina (AJ) Jenkins - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Anastasia Hanchak - ALL MY SONS - Actors Theatre ARTfactory
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Rockville Musical Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
ALADDIN - Creative Cauldron
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
GALA Hispanic Theatre
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos