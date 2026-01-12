Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Madelyn Regan - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Little Theatre of Alexandria



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Fran Tapia - UNRELEASED - Spooky Action Theater



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Marianna Constable - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Valeria Cossu - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kyna Chilcot - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rukiya Henry-Fields - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Triune Entertainment LLC



Best Dance Production (Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Next Stop Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Rob Tessier - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Valeria Cossu - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

KenYatta Rogers - METAMORPHOSES - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Gustavo Ott - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Ensemble (Professional)

CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Martin - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Hailey LaRoe - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chris Zavadowski - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Adam Rothenberg - DAMN YANKEES - Arena Stage



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Musical (Professional)

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

INTO THE SUN - Triune Entertainment LLC



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Abby Rozmajzl - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Facundo Agustín - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Sasha Wendell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stars Performing Arts



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Giselle González - CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fauquier Community Theater



Best Play (Professional)

CHOKE - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

HAIRSPRAY - Prince William Little Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gisela Estrada - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Martin - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brandon Cook - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS BOLERO BAR - GALA Hispanic Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anthony Williams - SHREK - Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Allison Blackwell - WAITRESS - Olney Theatre Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alaina (AJ) Jenkins - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Anastasia Hanchak - ALL MY SONS - Actors Theatre ARTfactory



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Rockville Musical Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

ALADDIN - Creative Cauldron



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Upper Room Theatre Ministry



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

GALA Hispanic Theatre

