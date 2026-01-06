New Musical THE PAPARAZZI to Premiere at AMT Theater Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On March 6th, 2025, AMT Theater will present the opening of a new musical "The Paparazzi", music and lyrics by Al Tapper, book by Tony Sportiello, directed by Nancy Robillard and musical direction by David Wolfson. The contemporary show about a young woman who becomes embroiled in the lifestyle of the paparazzi runs at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street, from March 6th through April 11th. Tickets are $55.

When Christie Barnes arrives in New York from Kansas her dream is to write thoughtful, meaningful, relevant stories on the people and events who shape our world. Unfortunately, the only job she can get is writing for the New York Beacon, the trashiest tabloid in town. What starts out as a short term assignment transforms into something quite different as Christie is seduced by the bright lights and star power of celebrities, abandoning her principles and goals and embracing the world of the paparazzi, with profound, unforeseen consequences.

"The Paparazzi" follows "An Unbalanced Mind", "On The Right Track", "Bettinger's Luggage", "David" and "Upside Down" as full AMT productions since it opened in 2022. It stars Emily Bacino Althaus, William Warren Carver, PJ Cirino, Jake Evans, Gabi Garcia, Alex Herrera, Sydney Kamel, Julia Meadows, Austin Mirsoltani, Brogan Nelson, Dan Olson and Jack Rasmussen.

Set Design is provided by Ryan Howell, Costumes by Cathy Small, Lighting Design by John Burkland and Sound Design by Ryan Marsh. The Production Stage Manager is Annie Beller and the Assistant Stage Manager is Michael J. Reilly.

"The Paparazzi" runs Wednesday through Sundays until April 11th, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7pm and Wednesday, Saturday and Sundays at 2pm.