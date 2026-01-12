Lauren Patten and Taylor Iman Jones to Present AN INTIMATE EVENING at The Laurie Beechman

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Valentine’s Day, The Laurie Beechman Theatre will turn up the heat as two Broadway stars reunite for a night of music and love for An Intimate Evening With Lauren Patten + Taylor Iman Jones. The two Broadway favorites made waves portraying small-town musicians-turned-lovers in MCC’s acclaimed The Lonely Few, and they’re bringing that same chemistry to the Beechman for an intimate, living-room-style concert celebration of love in all its forms.

Best friends on and off the stage, Lauren and Taylor invite audiences to cozy up with the someone (or someones!) they love for a sultry, joyful evening of songs that set the mood for Valentine’s Day. Expect a genre-hopping serenade of pop favorites, Broadway standards, and soulful duets. It’s going to get sexy, it’s going to get gay, and it’s going to get personal, creating the perfect date night with dinner, drinks, and an extraordinary show, all under one roof at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Music direction by Olivia Barron.

is an actor and teaching artist who has been seen on Broadway in SIX, and the original casts of Head Over Heels and Groundhog Day. Before that, the national tours of Hamilton and American Idiot. Off-Broadway, Taylor has been in numerous new works including The Jonathon Larson Project, The Lonely Few, Scotland, PA, and most recently A Wrinkle in Time. Taylor is from the Bay Area in California, and has been teaching performers of all ages and levels across the country when not on stage.

(she/her) was the breakout star of the musical Jagged Little Pill, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as the Grammy and Drama Desk Awards. Other stage credits include Fun Home on Broadway, and the off-Broadway productions of The Counterfeit Opera (Little Island), The Lonely Few (MCC), The Wolves (Playwrights’ Realm; Drama Desk and Obie Awards), and Days of Rage (Second Stage). On television, Lauren starred in the Hulu original series Death and Other Details, and is known for her work on Blue Bloods (CBS), The Good Fight (Paramount+), and Succession (HBO). She is featured in the upcoming Amazon series Off Campus.