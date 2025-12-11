George Lopez Comes to NJPAC in February

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome comedy icon George Lopez for a night of stand-up on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 8:00 P.M. A trailblazer in comedy and a powerful cultural voice, Lopez has made audiences laugh for more than two decades—and now he brings his signature style, sharp observations, and cross-generational humor to Newark’s biggest stage.

George Lopez has been a beloved presence in American entertainment, starring in the award-winning ABC sitcom George Lopez, which became one of television’s most influential Latino-led shows. Today, he continues to charm audiences in his hit NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, proving that his comedic genius remains as relevant and resonant as ever.

Tickets to see George Lopez are on sale Friday, December 12th at 10 a.m. Reserve tickets by online or by calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

