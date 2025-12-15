TEETH The Musical Will Make New Jersey Premiere in 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Asbury Park Theater Company has announced their full lineup of 7 productions for the 2026 season. Under the Producing Artistic Direction of Anthony D’Amato, the company will present the New Jersey premiere of TEETH the musical, through special licensing agreement with Concord Theatricals.

One of the first licensed productions of the musical after its acclaimed run at New World Stages in NYC, this production is also set to have the show’s original creative choreographer, Raja Feather Kelly, as director and choreographer. Raja, a graduate of the area’s Long Branch High School and 2025 recipient of the Doris Duke Artist Award, served as part of TEETH’s creative team through both Playwrights Horizons and New World Stages productions, as well as choreographer of Broadway’s A Strange Loop and Lempicka.

From Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and Anna K. Jacobs (POP!), and based on the cult classic film of the same name, Teeth is a fierce, rapturous, and savagely entertaining musical satire — a dark comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose curse is also her salvation. It’s a coming-of-rage musical comedy!

“I knew right away, wearing a poncho, sitting in the audience at New World Stages, that our company needed to produce this,” says Producing Artistic Director of APTC, Anthony D’Amato, also creatively known as artist and showman Remember Jones. “Asbury Park is identified by the world as a creative hub with its own daring, unique expression that embraces all walks of life. Our company is honored to bring this to life for the first time in New Jersey.”

Performances are currently scheduled for November 13-22 at Jersey Shore Arts Center in Neptune, NJ. Further staff, casting, and other details to be announced.

Tickets are currently on-sale through TicketLeap, which includes a special VIP Splash Zone for each performance. Ticket holders will receive a poncho at their seat - and that’s all we can say about that!

Among the season’s offerings will be another New Jersey Premiere engagement: Jesse Malin’s Silver Manhattan, currently running at Gramercy Theatre in NYC, coming to The Vogel in Red Bank, NJ on Saturday, August 15th, co-presented by Asbury Park Theater Company and Count Basie Center for the Arts.

The rest of the 2026 season currently scheduled to be presented by Jersey Shore Arts Center: MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN, a revival celebration of the 1970 Joe Cocker and Leon Russell concert experience with national song-stylist and bandleader Remember Jones and a 20-piece band on Feb 13 & 14, Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN, the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic American drama, directed by Bailey Dumlao, performances May 21-31 (with special matinee on May 24th featuring a post-show discussion with Mary English, director of the Thornton Wilder Society) FOOTLOOSE - YOUTH EDITION as part of the AP Theater KIDS! program July 24-26 with choreography by Serena Soffer (original Broadway cast of Footloose!), and ONCE the musical, the live stage event based on the film with songs by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, Directed by Remember Jones with Music Direction by Michael Gilch, starring Nick Anastasia for seven performances September 25 - Oct 4.

Each production will include immersive offerings and VIP tickets, as well as a special Access APTC program, a preview performance for those whose financial situation may prevent them from attending live theater on a regular basis. Details for all to be released.

