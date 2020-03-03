State Theatre New Jersey to Present a Golden Oldies Spectacular

State Theatre New Jersey and WillJam Productions present the Golden Oldies Spectacular on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 7pm. The Golden Oldies features Jay and the Americans, BJ Thomas, Lou christie, Dennis Tufano, and the 1910 Fruitgum Company. Tickets range from $35-$85.

Headlining the Golden Oldies concert are Jay and the Americans. The band started with four teenagers singing in Sandy Yaguda's Brooklyn basement, and they are still going strong today. In 1960, they were signed by the dynamic producer/songwriting team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller to United Artists. Over time the group would chart over 12 top 10 records with tracks such as "She Cried," "Only In America," "Come a Little Bit Closer," and "Let's Lock the Door (and Throw Away the Key)."

From 1965-1970, their hits included the incomparable "Cara Mia," "This Magic Moment," "Some Enchanted Evening," and "Walkin in the Rain." Jay and the Americans would open for The Beatles first American tour and played at Carnegie Hall on the Rolling Stones tour. Jay and the Americans include original members Sandy Yaguda, Howie Kirchenbaum, and Marty Kupersmith, as well as Jay Reincke. The group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2002.

BJ Thomas co-headlines the show. His impressive career achievements include two platinum and 11 gold records, winner of five Grammy Awards and two Dove Awards (gospel), 15 pop hits, 10 top 40 country hits, and 70 million albums sold. Thomas enjoyed chart-topping hits in the 1960s and 1970s on the pop, adult contemporary, country, hot 100 and gospel charts. The release of the hit single, "Hooked on a Feeling," brought Thomas mainstream success and became his second gold record.

In 1969, Thomas flew to Los Angeles to record the Burt Bacharach/Hal David song "Raindrops keep Fallin on my Head," featured in the hit movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and became Thomas' third gold record.

"Lighting" Lou christie is a charismatic showman. Renowned for his soaring falsetto vocal process, which has not diminished with age; Christie is an artist doing what he loves. Studying music and voice at his high school, he would begin a songwriting collaboration with classically trained Twyla Herbert, almost 30 years his senior. In 1962, taking advantage of his falsetto range, he would see his first hit, "The Gypsy Cried" and the follow up, "Two Faces have I" on the Billboard charts. Still a teenager himself, Christie became a teen idol, appearing many times on Where the Action Is, American Bandstand, and touring with Dick Clark's Cavalcade of Stars.

Christie would later sign with MGM and release his signature #1 hit, "Lightning Strikes," which reached the top of the charts in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. In the late 60s, he signed with Buddah Records and scored a top 10 hit with "I'm Gonna Make you Mine," his highest-ranking U.K. hit. In the early 1970s, Christie moved to London where he performed for Queen Elizabeth, married U.K. beauty queen Francesca Winfield, and even had Elton John as his piano player.

Dennis Tufano was the original lead singer of The Buckinghams. Born in Chicago, Dennis inherited his musical talents from his father, a singer who also played violin, sax and harmonica. The Buckinghams had a string of hits, including the #1 smash, "Kind of a Drag." Other hits include "Don't You Care," "Hey Baby, They're Playing our Song," "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy," and "Susan."

A true Renaissance man, Tufano spent his years in Los Angeles as an actor, voiceover artist, stuntman, producer and co-founder of the renowned improv voice-ensemble LA MadDogs. He also toured with Olivia Newton-John, performing duets on such songs as "Suddenly" and "You're the One That I Want." Part of his show is a tribute to one of his hero's, Bobby Darin.

Opening the show will be New Jersey's own 1910 Fruitgum Company. They defined "bubble gum pop" in the 60s. Their hits included "Simon Says" (#4 U.S./#2 U.K. charts), "1,2,3 Red Light" (#5) and "Indian Giver" (#5). All three gold records sold over a million copies ("Simon Says" sold almost 5 million). Their other hit was "May I take a Giant Step." Led by original lead singer Frank Jeckell.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org.





