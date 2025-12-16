Morris Arts Regrants A Total Of $100,000 To 31 Morris County Organizations

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Morris Arts is regranting a total of $100,000 to 31 different organizations in Morris County which will support arts programming in 2026. Grantees are selected based on their ability to provide high-quality, artistically excellent events and programs that are open to the public. The Local Arts Grants program expands access to community art experiences in Morris County, an important part of Morris Arts' mission. Each year, the program supports an estimated 1,500 arts activities that serve over 100,000 children and adults.

“We'd like to extend our congratulations to all our grantees. We are honored to amplify the important work you do in our community and can't wait to see what you accomplish in the next year,” said Cyndall Brice, Morris Arts' Program Manager.

Application Process

As the designated arts council for Morris County, Morris Arts receives yearly funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA) and is responsible for regranting it to local organizations. Grant applications typically open in June or July and are due in September. General Operating Support grants are available to arts organizations and Special Project Grants are available to other organizations that have significant arts programming. New and emerging organizations can also apply for $1,000 Mini Grants which are intended as an introduction to the Local Arts Grants Program.

During the application process, applicants must outline how they'll use funding, how their work impacts the needs of the community, and how they comply with ADA standards. After applications are submitted, an evaluation panel of independent arts panelists meet to review and score each application. Panelists are experienced with various artistic modalities and highly knowledgeable about nonprofit arts organizations. Once the evaluation panel meets, application scores are sent to the funding panel which determines specific award recommendations. These recommendations are reviewed by the Morris Arts' Board of Trustees which makes a final decision on all funding requests.

2026 Local Arts Grantees

Recipients range from music groups to theatre companies to libraries, and grants are used for a variety of projects. “This funding allows us to sustain affordable ticket pricing for our concerts and the pay-as-you-can model for our community events to keep our performances accessible to the community,” said Jody Marcus, Executive Director of Harmonium Choral Society, a 100+ volunteer choir that performs 4 concerts each year. “The Morris Arts investment has energized our organization, equipping us to better connect with audiences, strengthen community relationships, and build a sustainable foundation for the future,” she continued.

First Night Morris, the organization responsible for Morristown's New Year's Eve celebration of arts and culture, is another longstanding Local Arts Grantee. “Support from Morris Arts is essential in ensuring the arts remain accessible to all. We view this grant not just as financial support, but as a collaborative partnership that fuels our mission to unite our community, proving that through the arts, we are stronger and better together,” said Craig Schlosser, Board Co-Chair and President of First Night Morris.

“This Local Arts Grant will play a vital role in sustaining our general operating expenses and supporting our 34th annual signature exhibition at the stunning four-floor Atrium Gallery in the Morris County Administration & Records Building,” said Simone Craig, CEO of Art in the Atrium (ATA). “With this support, ATA will continue to produce accessible, high-quality cultural programming that celebrates Black fine art, uplifts local artists, and engages the community we've proudly served since 1992.”

Morris Arts is looking forward to gathering FY26 grantees together in January to network, exchange ideas, and celebrate the important work they contribute to Morris County. Community members are encouraged to follow grantees on social media or sign up for their newsletters to stay up to date on their arts events and programs. The full list of this year's grantees is below:

A Little Light Foundation, All Children's Art Center of NJ, Art in the Atrium, ARTS By The People, Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey, Center for Family Services, Chatham Community Band, Dance Innovations Performance Foundation, Diversity Coalition of Morris County, First Night Morris, Friends of the Roxbury Public Library, Friends of the Wharton Public Library, Great Music on the Morristown Green, Hanover Wind Symphony, Harmonium Choral Society, Huaxia Chinese Chorus, Kemmerer Library Harding Township, Lakeland Symphony Society, Lyrica Chamber Music, Mendham Borough Library, Morris Automated Information Network Inc., Morris County 4-H, Morris Music Men, Museum of Early Trades & Crafts, New Jersey Jazz Society, Pioneer Productions Company, Roxbury Arts Alliance, The Folk Project, The Masterwork Chorus, Town of Dover, Visions and Pathways

