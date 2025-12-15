L'CHAIM: A TOAST TO THE JEWISH LEGACY OF BROADWAY Comes To Kean University

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kean Stage will present L'Chaim: A Toast to the Jewish Legacy of Broadway on Saturday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside, New Jersey 07205).

From the stages of the Lower East Side to the bright lights of Broadway, L'Chaim is a musical journey that pays tribute to the Jewish legacy of musical theatre by exploring and celebrating the unique role of Jewish composers and lyricists.

Rooted in history, heritage, and tradition, four Jewish performers bring to life the most iconic songs from the stages of the past and present, along with the historical stories that accompany them. Featuring favorite selections from musicals such as Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific, West Side Story, The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz, Guys & Dolls, Funny Girl, The Little Shop of Horrors, Cabaret, On the Town, Company, Les Misérables, and more!

The performance features an acclaimed cast of Broadway veterans. Jill Abramovitz has appeared in Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof, Cinderella, and 9 to 5, with TV credits including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Chicago Med. Matthew Amira recently starred in the world premiere of Gatsby: An American Myth and toured nationally with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Greg Kamp's credits include Catch Me If You Can and Barry Manilow's Harmony, alongside producing work on Broadway. Dana Steingold originated roles in Beetlejuice and The Cottage and appeared in Kimberly Akimbo and Avenue Q. The show is directed and written by Gordon Greenberg, an award-winning director with Broadway and West End productions to his name, and features music direction by Bálint Varga, a celebrated conductor and composer whose work has been performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

Tickets for L'Chaim range from $52 - $78 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

