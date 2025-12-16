The Triad Theater to Present Selections From SOUL SEARCHING In Concert

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Triad Theater will present Selections from The Rock Musical Soul Searching In Concert at 158 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023, on Saturday, January 31st at 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 9:00 PM.

This special performance highlights almost twenty numbers from the sung-through show and features a soon-to-be-announced cast from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tours, as well as a live rock band. Tickets are available now.

Now in development for the New York stage, The Rock Musical Soul Searching is a burst of pop-rock energy that follows a successful attorney living on New York’s Upper West Side as she embarks on a comedic and ultimately poignant search for her elusive soulmate, with the help of her married friends, all of whom are engulfed in relationship challenges of their own.

New Jersey Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY) 3.2% of votes 2. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company) 2.9% of votes 3. GREASE (Plays-in-the-Park) 2.9% of votes Vote Now!