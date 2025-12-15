Centenary Stage Company To Hold Equity Principal Auditions For DIAL M FOR MURDER

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company will host Equity Principal Auditions (EPAs) for its upcoming production of DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the play by Frederick Knott. The professional not-for-profit theatre company is located on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Auditions will take place on Thursday, January 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a lunch break from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The production will be presented under an Independent Theatre Contract (ITC), with a weekly minimum salary of $384. Centenary Stage Company is seeking Equity actors for all roles listed.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. Walk-ins will be seen as time permits, though advance reservations are encouraged. Auditions will be held in the Kutz Black Box Theater at the Lackland Performing Arts Center, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Holding areas will be located in the Lackland Center and Sitnik Theatre.

Actors should prepare a monologue appropriate to the style of the play and may also be asked to read from sides, which will be provided on the day of auditions and made available online. Auditioners are asked to bring a recent headshot and résumé, stapled together.

DIAL M FOR MURDER will be directed by Carl Wallnau. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin February 3, with performances opening February 20 and running through March 8.

The play follows Tony Wendice, who becomes consumed by jealousy after suspecting his wife Margot of infidelity. His calculated plan sets off a chain of deception and danger, drawing everyone around him into a deadly web.

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN

Margot Wendice – Female, late 20s–40s, English. Wife to Tony and former lover of Maxine. Victim of an attempted murder. Role includes fight choreography and a staged kiss.

Maxine Hadley – Female, 30s–40s, American. Successful author and Margot’s former lover.

Tony Wendice – Male, late 20s–40s, English. Margot’s husband; calculating and charming.

Lesgate – Male, 30s–40s, English. Former schoolmate of Tony. Role includes fight choreography and staged death.

Inspector Hubbard – Male or Female, English. A police inspector with strong authority and presence.

Centenary Stage Company encourages performers of all ethnicities, races, gender identities, ages, and backgrounds, including performers with disabilities, to audition.

