Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; THE LITTLE MERMAID Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Betsy Wolfe
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION
- Holmdel Theatre Company
9%
April Coleen
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
8%
Adah Christian
- SHE BELTS BACK: A BROADWAY CABARAGE
- October Ensemble
8%
Samantha Pauly
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
6%
Emily DeMaio
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
6%
Ethan Smith
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Ashley Loren
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
4%
Cassandra Krajcik
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Maggie Capone
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Nicole Spano
- FAMILY TIES
- Art House Productions
3%
Holly Stefanik
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Patrick Dwyer
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Yael Rasooly
- NO REGRETS: AN EVENING WITH EDITH PIAF
- East Lynne Theater Company
3%
Nick Rubano
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
3%
Heather Cozine
- IN YOUR DREAMS CABARET
- Maplewood Strollers
3%
Peter Piccini
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
3%
Frankie Perez
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
3%
James Horan
- MARVIN HAMLISCH, A SINGULAR SENSATION
- Chatham Community Players
3%
Kevin Egan
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
2%
Carol Bufford
- DAMES OF THE SILVER SCREEN
- Cape May Stage
2%
Kolter Yagual-Rolston
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
2%
Michael Palmer
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Chiane Ekweonu
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Jennie Harney-Fleming
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
2%
Jalen Ford
- ZANNA DON’T - THE REBOOT
- Theater Q Asbury
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Grace
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
10%
Alex Marciniak
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
8%
Aimee Mitacchione
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
5%
Dominique Alvarado
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Dawn Warga
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Chase Leyner
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Melissa Mooney
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Renee Green
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Howell PAL Theatre Company
2%
Amanda Malone
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Bridget Hughes
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Rebecca Murillo
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Karen Cleighton
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Maddie Miley
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Bella Taylor
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Amanda Papa
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Rylee Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Dana Van Pell
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Lexi Toriello
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Donna Battaglia and Riley MacMoyle
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Lex Goyden
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Lawrence Dandridge, Jasón Wells
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Renee Green
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
1%
Kristin Sarboukh
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Jessi Meisel
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abby Rhode
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
8%
Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
7%
Alyson Cohn, Felicia Benson Kraft, Lynne Lupfer
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
6%
Abby Drexler
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
4%
Jim Parks
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
3%
James Grausam
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Kayla D'Angelo
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Valerie Myers
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Frankie Alicandri
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Zach Mazouat
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
3%
Carla Gelpke
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Terrell Jordan Jenkins
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Giovanna DiSanto and Samantha Clark
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Chelsea Carlson
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Kathy Delre Ferrigno
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Julie Jackson/Karen Sutherland
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Carla Gelpke/Kim Potempa Niedosik
- CABARET
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Joanne Penrose & Gabe Bagdazian
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Autumn Hyun, Paris Bates
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Lizzy Stefanic
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Becky Maegerle
- PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
2%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Kitty Cleary
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Ariana Michel-Hamblin
- FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Ann Lowe
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Summit Playhouse
2%Best Dance Production CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
15%GREASE
- Plays in the park
15%ANYTHING GOES
- Trilogy Repertory
10%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
9%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
9%HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
7%THE PROM
- Premier Theatre
7%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
6%SPRING AWAKENING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
5%PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
4%DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The MAC Players
3%THE GOLDEN GAMES
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
3%THE MOVING ARCHITECTS
- Crane House & Historic YWCA
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
AJ Russell
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
5%
Alexander R. Diaz
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
5%
Alyson Cohn
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
4%
Brittany Ahr and Cindy Warner
- GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
3%
Janeece Freeman-Clark
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Chase Leyner
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%
Gillian Bryck
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Anna Gelpke
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Luke Ferrell
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%
John Menter
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
2%
Erin Miller
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Jack McManus
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Erin Miller
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Sharon Coyle
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Andrew Ferrie
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
2%
Phil Pallitto
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Gillian Bryck
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Jaye Barre
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Jared Milian
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Joe Elefante
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%
Anthony Logan Cole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Old Library Theatre
1%
Felicia Artrip
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
1%
Josh Reed
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Dar Yanetta
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
11%
Angel Fajardo
- MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
8%
Gina Lupi
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
5%
Allyssa Hynes
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
4%
Genevieve Estanislau
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Joshua Reed
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Victoria Mosier
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Dottie Fischer
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
3%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Jada Davis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Brandon Gulya & Elle River
- MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
2%
Giovanna DiSanto
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Megan Lako
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Luke Ferrell
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Brian Crowe
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%
Uchenna Agbu
- THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Bill Sterritt
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Mark Phelan
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Charlotte Cohn
- MY ITALY STORY
- American Theater Group
2%
Emily Christensen
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Matt Masiello
- THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
2%
Michael Kidney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
2%
Dana Iannuzzi
- FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Moises Kaufman
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%Best Ensemble DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
6%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
4%GREASE
- Plays in the park
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
3%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%RENT
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
2%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%SHREK
- pixie dust players
1%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
1%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
1%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
1%OKLAHOMA!
- Kelsey Theater
1%GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alan Edwards
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
6%
Allan Seward
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
5%
Adam Honore
- EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
5%
Anastasia Be.iakova
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Ben Huebscher
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Bailey Dumlao
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Middletown Arts Center
3%
Bob Seesselberg
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Alex Fritsch
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
3%
Nicholas Marmo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
David Heguy
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Dan Schulze
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Joshua Reed
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Emily Lovell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Alex Fritsch
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
2%
Emily Lovell
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Yoshi Grasso
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Kevin Gunther
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Roman Klima
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Justin Christopher Odon
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Alex Fritsch
- THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS
- Spotlight Players
2%
Cheryl Wilbur
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Danielle Niedosik
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Sam Lazofsky
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Santoro
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
8%
Allison Stella
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
6%
Angelina Francese
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
4%
Charles Santoro
- NEWSIES
- Mayo Performing Arts Center
4%
Bob Sammond
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
3%
Brian Colquist/ Julia Ravenna
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Allison Stella
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- October Ensemble
3%
Blaze Dalio
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
3%
Steve Bell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Ethan Smith
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Chris Vehmas
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
3%
Chris Vehmas
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
3%
Brian Mulligan
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- North Brunswick Drama Group
2%
John Birckhead
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Nicole Barrow-White
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Jonathan Mehl
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Sam Garcia
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Mark Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
2%
Debbie Roland
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Jeff Brown
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Justin Fischer
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Keira Marques
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
2%
Bob Sammond
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Hannah Elarmo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
1%
Michael Gilch
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Phoenix Productions
1%Best Musical THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%GREASE
- Plays-in-the-Park
3%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
3%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
2%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
- Bergen County Players
2%GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Bear Tavern Project
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
1%BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS
- Ferrell Studios
16%A NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY
- Skyline Theatre Company
10%EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
8%WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
8%CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
7%I & YOU: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
6%MISS AMERICA IS PROBABLY A B*TCH
- Ferrell Studios
5%STAGES OF MADNESS
- CDC Theatre
5%MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
5%MURDER, MAGIC, AND MEAD
- October Ensemble
4%THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
4%IN THE NAME OF THE MOTHER
- Ferrell Studios
4%PHILADELPHIA
- Ferrell Studios
4%CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
4%CORDIALLY INDISPOSED
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%A BREATH OF FRESH AIR
- Ferrell Studios
2%TAKE THE LEAD
- Paper Mill Playhouse
2%SOMETHING BAD
- Ferrell Studios
2%FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- SPQR Stage Company
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Ella Rogers
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
4%
Kaitlyn Waterman
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
Sophia Thomas
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Hadar Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%
Molly Pugliese
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Christina Freeman
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Aeja Barrows
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Ash Velazquez
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Cecelia Mielnicki
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Ava Klugewicz
- HAIRSPRAY
- MAC Players
2%
Ashley Michelle
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Adam Lucas
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
2%
Maria Heitmann
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
1%
Megan Moyers
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
1%
AJ Rosario
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
1%
Zoe Rock
- ANNIE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%
Carl Bird
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Eden Mendez
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%
Alyssa Goldman
- RENT
- Pioneer Production Company Inc
1%
Amron Salgado
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Jared Milian
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Cranford Dramatic Club
1%
Zee Happonen
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Carly Sorkin
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
1%
Mary Anestis
- MATILDA
- Villagers Theatre
1%
Quinn Guerra
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Allegra Tumbleson
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
7%
Rick Brown
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
5%
Addison Clark
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
5%
Jenn Chase
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Corey Chichizola
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Cranford Dramatic Club
3%
Anthony Rosario, Jr.
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Zoey Bentley
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Jennifer Shrestha
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin arts Theatre
2%
Bradley Carrington
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Holly Stefanik
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Deja Adeniyi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Allison Altman
- WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
2%
Arthur Gregory Pugh
- TWO TRAINS RUNNING
- Middletown Arts Center
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- LOBBY HERO
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Jeff Bodnar
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%
John Short
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
1%
Xander Furman
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- East Lynne Theater Company
1%
Victor Barretta
- GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
1%
Allie Cohen
- MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
1%
Molly reinhardt
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
1%
Lauren Muraski
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
1%
Jeff Parsons
- THE NORMAL HEART
- Player's Guild of Leonia
1%
Christopher Tully
- THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
1%
Cindy Warner
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%
Heidi Carter Hart
- WIT
- Playhouse 22
1%Best Play OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
8%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
8%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Offbook Productions
5%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
4%THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
4%PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
4%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
4%RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
3%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
3%MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
3%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
3%MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
3%HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
2%AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%OUR TOWN
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%TARTUFFE
- Kean University
2%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
2%FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%MY ITALY STORY
- American Theater Group
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
7%
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE PROM
- Premier Theater Company
7%
Bree Guell
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
5%
Ashley Cusack
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
4%
Dan Seitz, Lauren Zenreich
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
4%
Frankie Perez
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Brittany Ahr
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Vincent Gunn
- ASSASSINS
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Christopher Corveleyn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
Andrew Boyce
- LEGACY OF LIGHT
- McCarter Theatre Center
3%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Rodrigo Escalante
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Edgar Hidalgo, Rich Pizzuta
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
2%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Shawn Simmons
- TARZAN
- Kelsey Theatre
2%
Stacia Belcuore
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
2%
Keith Hoovler
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Eric Levin and Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Amethyst Fiorentino and Brenden Kortenhaus
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Anne Mundell
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
2%
Christine Mase/Kevin Gopon/Brad Noe
- CABARET
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Bobby Devarona
- INTO THE WOODS
- Mystic Vision Players
1%
Shawn McGovern
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Widom and Tom Hessman
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
7%
Allison Andresini, Sam Franz
- ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
7%
Arnold Teixeira
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
5%
Chris Cichon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
5%
Steve Kane
- THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- Main Street Theatre Company
4%
Rob DeScherer, Tim Larsen and Carey Gselle
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
4%
Nicholas von Hagel
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Matthew Williams
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Tyler Sautner
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
3%
Joseph Fils-Aime
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Ellie Saucier
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
3%
Julieta Quinteros Amat
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
3%
Jan Topoleski
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Jada Davis
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Eric Collins
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Theater To Go
2%
Travis Joseph Wright
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Henry Leger
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Bobby McElver
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%
Matt Shoppas
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Russ Meyer
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Sam Franz, Ethan Smith, Daniel Gittler
- ASSASSINS
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gianna Minardi
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
4%
Anthony Lisi
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
NIrvaan Pal
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Alex Maron
- SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
3%
Gigi Mechetti
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
A.J. Klein
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Angelina Amara
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Alexandra Marcinak
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Toni Ann Gisondi
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Destiny Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Candice Belina
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%
Allora Eisen
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Chatham Community Players
1%
Francesca Oliveri
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
1%
Max DeVivo
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%
Alex Ridder
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Kayla D'Angelo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Virginia Woodruff
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
1%
Alyssa Rivera
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
1%
Beth Valenti
- CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
1%
Nick Meurer
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Amanda Davies
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Alexandra Belle
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
1%
Lauryn Boyle
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Amanda Munice
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
1%
Amanda Winter
- PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- NENA Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Debra Carozza
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
10%
Aaron Juice Jackson
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
5%
Allison Parlin
- THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER
- Gateway Playhouse
5%
Amanda Castro-Conroy
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
3%
Bill Barry
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- OffBook Productions
3%
Elena Lozonschi
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Stephen Mennella
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Will Coles
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Max Devivo
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Steve Fazz
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Allyssa Winkelspecht
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%
Marisa Gore
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
2%
Andre Vieira
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Lauren Friedman
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Amelia Bell
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Brendan Keffner
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Deitra Oliver
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%
Makenzie Kuntz
- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
- Kean University
2%
Annie Locke
- BOEING BOEING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
1%
Colby Langweiler
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%
Janice Kildea
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
1%
Woodrow Proctor
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
1%
Emma Ohlig
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
1%
Victoria Pollack
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
- Roxbury Arts Alliance
14%RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
8%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- The Growing Stage
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Surflight theatre
7%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
7%GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
7%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
6%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Drama Geek Studios
6%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Bergen County Players
5%RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER
- The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
5%MATILDA
- Gateway Playhouse
5%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
4%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION
- Summit Playhouse
3%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lyceum studios
3%DESVELADO
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
1%GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
- Centenary Stage Company
1%MISS NELSON HAS A FEILD DAY
- Centenary Stage Company
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ
5%
Roundtable Theatre Company
5%
Paper Mill Playhouse
4%
Ferrell Studios
4%
Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Phoenix Productions
3%
studio playhouse
3%
Bergen County Players
3%
Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Villagers Theatre
3%
Gateway Playhouse
3%
Howell PAL Theatre Company
2%
StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%
Drama Geek Studios
2%
Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Kelsey Theatre
2%
The Barn Theatre
2%
Spotlight Players
2%
Dover Little Theatre
2%
The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
1%
Pixie Dust Players
1%
West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
1%