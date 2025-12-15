THE NUTCRACKER to be Presented at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

"The Nutcracker," will be presented live and on stage in a family-friendly, abridged and narrated format at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre, Dec. 19-21.

Presented by the Dance Connection, there is much to enjoy in this version of the traditional Christmas ballet, which runs just over an hour. Set in 19th century Europe to the magical score by Tchaikovsky, the ballet features wonderful Nutcracker moments, with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince battling the Mouse King and embarking on a journey through the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy, complete with snowflakes dancing in a beautiful snow-covered forest.

The Dance Connection's "Nutcracker" is fully narrated and abridged so children and adults of all ages can enjoy. The ballet is danced entirely by children and teens. The Dance Connection of Hillsborough started in 2007 with a mission to bring dance to young people in Central New Jersey, and provide performance and training opportunities for aspiring dancers. The dancers range in age from 5 to 18, coming from communities throughout the region.

Showtimes for "The Nutcracker" are Friday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre, located on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

