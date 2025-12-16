Passage Theatre Receives $500,000 From NJEDA

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Passage Theatre Company has announced that it is one of 39 recipients of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority [NJEDA] A.R.T. Phase II. The A.R.T. Phase II program aims to catalyze community placemaking efforts by leveraging New Jersey's arts and cultural sector as a creative force for change, and by supporting non-profit organizations focused on public art installations and arts-based initiatives.

Passage Theatre looks forward to expanding and strengthening the artistic and economic opportunities for Trentonians and visitors to the Capital City and beyond.

“The A.R.T. program delivers essential grant funding to local arts and cultural organizations for initiatives that boost foot traffic, support small business growth, and strengthen the economic resiliency of municipalities most impacted by the pandemic,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “Under Governor Murphy's leadership, New Jersey is continuing to make significant investments in our downtowns and main streets. These A.R.T. awards will help communities across the state activate public spaces, host events, and advance arts-based initiatives that promote long-term growth and vibrancy.”

Funded through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), A.R.T. Phase II replicates the first phase of the program, which focused on Atlantic City and Newark, by expanding eligibility to municipalities throughout the state.

