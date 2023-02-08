Jersey Girls Michelle Buteau and Jessica Kirson Come Home to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes New Jersey native Michelle Buteau on Thursday, May 4th at 7 PM and from South Orange comedian and actress, Jessica Kirson home for one night full of laughs on Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM.



Jessica Kirson will bring her side stitching comedy show to NJPAC on Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM. This powerhouse comic is a mainstay of New York's legendary Comedy Cellar, and she's booked and busy at clubs across the country. Maybe you've seen her excellent Comedy Central special Talking to Myself, or listened to her podcasts Disgusting Hawk and Relatively Sane. She recently released an album of old-school prank calls-The Call Girls-with Rachel Feinstein. Whether she's doing ridiculous characters or sharing vulnerable true stories, Jessica is always laugh-out-loud funny and hilariously relatable.



Be sure to reserve tickets in advance for Michelle Buteau on Thursday, May 4th at 7PM and Jessica Kirson on Friday, May 12th, tickets for these two shows go on-sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

About Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau is the host of the popular Netflix competition series THE CIRCLE and will soon be starring in her own scripted show for Netflix, SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST, based on her autobiographical book of essays of the same name, published by Gallery Books. Other film and TV credits include MARRY ME, FIRST WIVES CLUB, ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE, AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, RUSSIAN DOLL, and SOMEONE GREAT. Michelle's one-hour comedy special WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA is streaming on Netflix and recently won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy Special.

About Jessica Kirson

