Country Star Trisha Yearwood To Celebrate The Holidays At NJPAC

Experience the magic of the holiday season when Trisha Yearwood joins a symphony orchestra for a special holiday concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, December 5, at 8 p.m.

The concert coincides with the release of Yearwood’s new holiday album Christmastime, arriving November 7, 2025 on Virgin Music Group and Gwendolyn Records. Produced by Don Was with orchestrations by David Campbell, the album features beloved standards alongside fresh reimaginings and original songs, including a duet with Garth Brooks.

Highlights include “Christmastime Is Here,” “Blue Christmas,” “Pure Imagination,” and the new original “Merry Christmas, Valentine.”

The Newark performance is part of the “Christmastime with Trisha Yearwood: 12 Days of Christmas Tour,” which begins in Nashville on December 2 and visits cities including Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Detroit before concluding in Louisville on December 20.

Tickets are on sale now at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ.