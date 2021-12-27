Classical Discoveries With Marvin Rosen Presents: Viva 21st Century 50/50, A 24 Hour Marathon Of Music By Living Composers

Marvin Rosen, host of the ASCAP award winning program "Classical Discoveries" will be presenting his 17th, 24 hour hosted marathon totally devoted to music from the 21st Century. The marathon titled "Viva 21st Century 50/50 - airs from WPRB, Princeton, NJ at 103.3 FM for local listeners and on line at www.wprb.com. 50/50 refers to the fact that there is an approximate equal representation of men and women composers.

This exciting new music event begins on Thursday, December 30 at 10:00am (EST) and will conclude on Friday, December 31 at 10:00am.

The upcoming marathon will include music from many countries from all over the world and will feature all styles and genres. The works of approximately 100 different composers will be included on this exciting radio event. This marathon will barely scratch the surface in illustrating the talent of our living composers.

Marvin Rosen has been the host of "Classical Discoveries" (www.classicaldiscoveries.org) on WPRB since 1997 is celebrating his the 25th year on the air. The program is devoted to rarely heard works of all periods with the emphasis on contemporary and very new music. The program feature works from all over the world and was awarded the ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award in 2005.

The marathon will include works by Michael Blake, Fabrice Bollon, Victoria Bond, Connor Chee, Daniel Dorff, Ross Edwards, Carlotta Ferrari, Kenneth Fuchs, Stefania de Kenessey, Paweł Łukaszewski, Žibuoklė Martinaitytė, Robert Moran, Gene Pritsker, Sunleif Rasmussen, Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Alex Shapiro, Kim Sherman, Kile Smith, Alexander Tchaikovsky, Chinary Ung, Peteris Vasks, Pamela Z and dozens of others.